John Wick 4 shares the first details of his story

What is going to be the story of John Wick 4? We finally have the first details about the new adventure starring Keanu Reeves.

Director Chad Stahelsky has shared the first details about the history of john wick 4. He has described the film as a good continuation of the franchise and has teased that it could be its final conclusion. The most important details about the plot of the next installment in the franchise remain hidden, but the shocking ending of the third installment is expected to continue. In it, the antihero of Keanu Reeves was shot dead by Winstoncharacter of Ian McShane.

After having presented an exclusive first look during the CinemaCon 2022the medium Collider interviewed director Chad Stahelski to talk about john wick 4. Asked about the plot of his film, the filmmaker kept silent on the more specific details of the story. However, he revealed the first official details of the plot. He talked about the continuation of the previous installments and how this one worked as a kind of conclusion.

The film has the air of the end of the saga! Perhaps it could be the last!

“I think John Wick 4 is a great continuation of the first three movies. Also, it has some conclusion to the saga, which is great, “the director began to say. “We introduced a bunch of new characters that have a lot to say about Keanu Reeves’ character’s past. And, obviously, also from the present. I think it’s a kind of brotherhood and it’s hopeful. What would life really be like with a kind of existential crisis like his? I think that’s going to be the fun part of the movie. That is what is ending. However, there is a good ending to the emotional story that we have built all this time.”

the premiere of john wick 4 is scheduled for March 24, 2023. In addition to director Chad Stahelski, Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne and Ian McShane. The cast is completed by stars of the stature of Fight Sawayama, bill skarsgard, Donnie Yen Y Natalie Tena.