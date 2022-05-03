John Wick 4 could end the action saga starring Keanu Reeves

In the last moment John Wick It became one of the most successful action sagas of recent times. movies directed by Keanu Reeves It added an original imprint to the action genre, with elements typical of martial arts cinema.

The first installment of John Wick was released in 2014, centered on the character of John Wick, as a man who seeks revenge against a group of men who break into his house, steal his car and kill his dog, which had been his wife’s last gift before To die.

The success of the first installment was followed by two equally successful sequels: John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) and John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (2019). With a fourth delivery on the way, the expectation for its arrival is high.

Keanu Reeves as John Wick

The details around John Wick: Chapter 4 they are scarce. However, the new installment is expected to resolve the ending of the third installment, which culminated in John Wick being left for dead at the hands of Winston, the character played by Ian McShane. Now director Chad Stahelski shared news of John Wick: Chapter 4, which will once again feature Reeves, McShane, Laurence Fishburne Y lance reddick as cast members.

Although Stahelski didn’t reveal any big plot details, he did confirm that the upcoming film will be something of a “conclusion” of history

“I think Chapter 4 is a good continuation of the previous three movies, and it has a bit of a conclusion, which is great. We’re introducing a bunch of new characters who have a lot to say about John Wick’s past and obviously the present. I think it’s like a brotherhood, there is hope. It’s what life would really be like as a kind of existential crisis with John, and I think that’s the fun part of the movie. That’s what’s ending, but there’s a nice ending to an emotional thread we’ve already had,” the director said.

John Wick could be the conclusion of the saga

The first reactions around the advance that debuted in the CinemaCon it was mostly positive. According to those present at the event, the trailer that was broadcast showed the return of Wick in action, as well as the return of the Bowery King (Fishburne), now an ally of the protagonist.

While Stahelski doesn’t confirm that the fourth film will be his last, he does anticipate that it will work as a conclusion. The studio had previously given the green light for a John Wick 5, so it’s not clear if it will actually happen or not. Also, don’t forget that Lionsgate is also working on ballerinaa John Wick spin-off that will star Ana de Armas.

The new installment of John Wick will feature performances by Donnie Yen, Hiroyuki Sanada, Scott Adkins, Shamier Anderson, Rina Sawayama, Bill Skarsgård Y Clancy Brown. It is expected that John Wick: Chapter 4 arrive in theaters March 24, 2023.