John Wick 4 could end the action saga starring Keanu Reeves

In the last moment John Wick It became one of the most successful action sagas of recent times. movies directed by Keanu Reeves It added an original imprint to the action genre, with elements typical of martial arts cinema.

The first installment of John Wick was released in 2014, centered on the character of John Wick, as a man who seeks revenge against a group of men who break into his house, steal his car and kill his dog, which had been his wife’s last gift before To die.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker