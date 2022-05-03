Jair Bolsonaro and Leonardo Dicaprio star in a tense fight on Twitter

New presidential elections are approaching in Brazil and the controversies have already begun. After confronting the great Anitta on Twitter, President Jair Bolsonaro starred in a new tense moment on the blue bird’s social network, but this time with Leonardo Dicaprio.

THE CALL OF DICAPRIO

A few days ago, the actor and environmental activist, Leonardo Dicaprio, used his Twitter account to call on young people to register to participate in the upcoming presidential elections in Brazil.

Why did you make this call? Well, Brazil is a key country in terms of the environmental fight, especially with regard to the care and protection of the Amazon. Therefore, Dicaprio tweeted:

Brazil is home to the Amazon and other ecosystems critical to climate change.

What happens there matters to us all and youth voting is key in driving change for a healthy planet. For more on voter registration in Brazil before May 4, visit https://t.co/0mKrfxLdRR #tiraotitulohoje — Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) April 28, 2022

“Brazil is the home of the Amazon and other critical ecosystems for climate change. What happens there matters to all of us and the youth vote is key to driving change for a healthy planet”. Then, the actor attached the information about the electoral registration, whose deadline is May 4.

BOLSONARO’S RESPONSE

It didn’t take long for Jair Bolsonaro, the president of Brazil who is seeking re-election and has cut various environmental protections, to respond to the “Don’t Look Up” actor.

– Thanks for your support, Leo! It’s really important to have every Brazilian voting in the coming elections. Our people will decide if they want to keep our sovereignty on the Amazon or to be ruled by crooks who serve foreign special interest. Good job in The Revenant! 👍 https://t.co/kg3b6rmPCw — Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) April 29, 2022

“Thank you for your support, Leo! It is very important that every Brazilian vote in the upcoming elections. Our people will decide if they want to maintain our sovereignty in the Amazon or be ruled by thieves who serve foreign interests. Good job on “The Revenant”!”

Until now, Leonardo Dicaprio has not responded to the president, since he usually avoids media controversies.

FIRST ANITTA, THEN DICAPRIO

This is not the first time that Bolsonaro has confronted artists on the blue bird’s social network.

In her debut at Coachella, Anitta wore an outfit with the colors of the Brazilian flag, seeking to honor her native country. However, several tweeters pointed out that wearing the colors is associated with the extremist followers of Bolsonaro.

Adding to the controversy, Bolsonaro tweeted that he agreed with the artist.

In an emphatic way, Anitta separated from the president of the extreme right, responding to him dryly “find yourself something to do”. Later, she blocked him and assured that “any demonstration against him by the artists will have a mocking response.”