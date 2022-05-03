Jada Pinkett Smith: the woman of the confessions – 04/10/2022

Exclusive Content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers subscribe know our plans

Jade, I love you. G.I. Jane 2 I can’t wait to see you”, is what Chris Rock he told Jada Pinkett Smith and to the public of the night of the Oscar before Will Smith get up and slap him live. GI Jane is a 1997 fictional drama starring Demi Moore about the first woman to receive training in the Navy Seals. Moore’s “feminine” character, Jane O’Neil, is cast by a female politician trying to make a point in her battle against the inherent sexism in the Army. To fit in, O’Neil sheds all traces of femininity and shaves her head. The joke that was not funny to the Oscar winner for best actor that same night is that her shaved head is due to an autoimmune disorder of alopecia, a pathology that, according to the Harvard University School of Medicine, approximately one third of all women experience at some point in their lives; while the figure grows to almost half for black women. And this is not a minor issue. In fact, black women have fought the court system for 40 years to gain protection from hair discrimination.

“One day I was in the shower and I suddenly realized that I had handfuls of hair in my hands. And I was like, ‘Oh my God, I’m going bald,’” Pinkett Smith explained in 2018 on her talk show. Since then, she has spoken naturally about her baldness, until becoming a referent of female alopecia. “I’m going to shave my scalp off so no one thinks I’ve had brain surgery or something. Now, at this point, I can only laugh, ”she commented when it was already impossible for her to hide the effects.

addictions

Smith and her two children, Jaden and Willow, encouraged her to do so: “It was time to let it go,” she confessed. Her daughter also shaved.

During the Oscar awards a problem of the actress was made visible, to whom the time magazine included in 2021 on his list of the most influential people in the world, but this is one of the many he has faced throughout his 50 years. She grew up in a situation of violence from his father towards her mother, addictions to alcohol, sex and various marital problems while achieving fame in the 1990s.

His first big break was in the series A Different World. “It was the first role I had that gave me the exposure that led me to star in movies”; the actress told Entertainment Weekly. Then came other successes like Menace II Society, The Nutty Professor, Return to Paradise, Ali, The Matrix Reloaded, The Matrix Revolutions, Collateral, Madagascar, Among other films. Today she is also a producer, director and screenwriter.

Pinkett Smith Presents Red Table Talk, a show broadcast on Facebook that has been on multiple celebrities and that he shares with his mother, Adrienne Banfield-Joes, and Willow. The women of the Smith family often make confessions that leave no one indifferent. One day the actress spoke frankly about her problem with alcohol consumption and she said that she hit rock bottom when she fainted on the set of The Nutty Professor in 1996 after consuming ecstasy. It was then that she decided to leave everything.

“For me, drinking red wine was like drinking a glass of water. I got used. I drank a lot of alcohol in high school and when I got out of it I started to mix everything: ecstasy, alcohol, marijuana … ”, she recounted. And she added that when she was a teenager she suffered from a type of masturbation addiction and that she was addicted to pornography. She “she mixed porn, drugs and alcohol. That was my cocktail from Thursday until Monday morning, it was non-stop. She blamed her grandmother for teaching her to masturbate at the age of 9. “He wanted me to know that this pleasure was mine. She did not want me to fall into the hands of a man and, if it gave me pleasure, to think that it was his.”

His mother also confessed in the same episode that he had been addicted to heroin for 20 years.

Marriage

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith together at the Oscars. Photo: EFE.

When Smith saw Pinkett in A Different World wanted to meet her. “I knew there was something about our energy that would be magical,” he recalled in an episode of Red Table Talk 2018. The actor even went to a taping of the series but ended up meeting his first wife, actress-turned-reality star Sheree Zampino. Years later they crossed paths on the set of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air when she auditioned for the role of the protagonist’s girlfriend and, although she didn’t make it in fiction, they started dating and got married in Baltimore in 1997. They welcomed their first son Jayden, now a rapper and actor, in 1998, and his daughter Willow, now a singer and actress, in 2000.

After a relatively quiet decade and a half of making movies and raising children, things began to unravel in 2011. Pinkett Smith took a dislike to her husband’s 40th birthday party, a three-day extravaganza that had place in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Smith even created a documentary about his wife’s family and hired Mary J. Blige to perform after dinner. Despite the good intentions, she said it was “the most disgusting display of ego I’ve ever seen” and demanded that he cancel the rest of the weekend. After the argument, Smith told his wife, “I’m quitting. I give up trying to make you happy.”

While the couple said they “didn’t want to get divorced,” Smith said they needed time to be apart. The two were eventually able to compromise and reconcile after embracing what Smith called in his eponymous memoir “the power of loving in freedom,” allowing them to be “simultaneously 100% united and 100% free.”

In 2020, Pinkett Smith acknowledged having a relationship with musician August Alsina (20 years younger) while she and Smith were separated. Hollywood was shocked. She again said that he no longer satisfied her sexually. The actor joined the controversy when in an interview on GQin September 2021, said: “Marriage for us cannot be a prison.”

The subject came to an episode of Real Table Talk: He admitted that he considered not talking to his wife again due to his infidelity and she said that she preferred to whitewash the matter because it was suggested that her husband had given her “permission” since they have an open relationship.

When the waters calmed down, she explained that the most important thing is to learn to have a “friendship” with your partner. And Smith added: “We refer to ourselves as life partners. There is nothing to break this deal. There is nothing she can do, ever. She has my support until death.”

The truth is that, true to their vows, Smith and Pinkett Smith have stuck together through thick and thin. After all, even after the Oscars incident, the two held hands during the ceremony. Perhaps they will for many more decades.