Jada Pinkett Smith and Tupac Shakur, how they met: the story of a friendship | Will Smith | United States Celebs | nnda nnlt | FAME

how did they meet Jada Pinkett Smith and Tupac Shakur? It is no secret of the open marriage that he has Will Smith with his wife. The actor, who He was removed from the Academy for punching Chris Rock at the Oscars.has given more details of what was the relationship between Jada and the late rapper, one of the icons of the United States in music.

MORE INFORMATION: Will Smith’s business that increased its profits after slapping Chris Rock

After the punishment and the consequences that his behavior has brought in the last gala of the oscarsthe public has followed the revelations more closely than Will Smith did in his memoir entitled “Will”.

This commercial product, moreover, has been one of the most profitable among so many bad news for the winner of the golden statuette for “king richard”. In one of the passages in that book, the star of the “Prince of Rap in Bel-Air” gave details of what the bond between Jada and Tupac was like.

MORE INFORMATION: The addictions that Jada Pinkett Smith had when she was young

Were they boyfriends? How did you meet? The same actor explains the type of approach his wife had and the legendary rapper who died at the age of 25. It was a retrospective look at how he viewed his wife’s behavior back then.

Jada in a photograph for her social networks. (Photo: Jada Pinkett Smith/Instagram)

HOW DID JADA PINKETT SMITH AND TUPAC SHAKUR MEET?

Jada Pinkett Smith and Tupac Shakur They met when they studied together at the Baltimore School of the Artsduring the 1980s. Immediately, they made very close friends And they didn’t keep a more intimate relationshipaccording to what Will Smith told in his memoirs “Will” and his wife’s statements to various media.

Jade stated that, although they were “two young people with very strong feelings”, they never got to have intimacy because “there was no physical chemistry between us”. That’s how he told it Will Smith’s wife in an interview with Pop Sugar, where he called his friendship with Tupac “precious”.

He added that yes, at one point, she told him that I will kiss him to see “how is this going”, but everything turned out badly, “disgusting for both”. For this reason, the history of Jade and Tupac It was only on the level of friendship.

This too Will confirmed it in his bookwhere he emphasized his jealousy towards the relationship that they maintained and how he felt less for the figure of the rapper, who was at his best. “I hated not being what he was in the world and I was jealous: I wanted Jada to look at me like that”said the American actor. “The way Jada loved 2Pac made me unable to be his friend. I was very immature.”he added.

HOW DID WILL SMITH THANK HIS FIRST OSCAR?

On the other hand, despite of the scandal with Chris Rock, after a close competition, the actor Will Smith won the Oscar in the Best Actor category thanks to his work in “King Richard”. After being announced as the winner, he gave an emotional speech of thanks.

“Richard Williams was a very brave man, a defender of his family. At this point in my life, I am overwhelmed by what God is asking me to do and be in this world. (…) I know that this I know that by doing what we do, you must be able to accept abuse, that people talk crazy things about you in this business, you must have people who disrespect you, you must smile and act as if everything was OK, but Richard Williams told me, at your highest is when you have to be careful because that’s when the devil comes.” said the actor through tears upon receiving the award.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith during the Oscars 2022. (Photo: Reuters)

WHAT IS KNOWN ABOUT WILL SMITH’S FORTUNE?

Many have also wondered if what happened with Chris Rock will reduce the will smith fortune. The Heritage of the actor amounts to approximately $350 millionaccording to the estimates of Celebrity Net Worth, a portal specialized in calculating the wealth of celebrities, actors and other important figures in the economic field.

His money has grown, above all, because of what he receives due to “The Prince of rap”. For this well-remembered series, he has earned $40 million annually. In addition, for “king richard”, The interpreter not only received an Oscar but also 40 million dollars. Similarly, 35 million for “Bright” from Netflix.

has also won $80 million for “Men in Black 3″; 28 million for “I, Robot” and 25 million for “I’m legend”. A year, according to the aforementioned portal, he has a profit between 40 and 80 million dollars.

Will Smith Wins Best Actor Oscar After Punching Chris Rock Onstage