It’s really heavy, I do it for Donatella Versace

Gigi Hadid showed up at the Met Gala with a bright red padded maxi down jacket. The look, inspired by late 19th century dresses, was a “declaration of love” for Donatella Versace.

Turn on notifications to receive updates on

No evening dress, but leggings and… padded down jacket! The supermodel Gigi Hadid he amazed everyone by presenting himself on the red carpet of the Met Gala 2022 with an original flaming red look: corset, leggings and a maxi padded coat that spread out on the floor, like a cape. The supermodel explained to the microphones of Vogue that the dress was “the heaviest thing she had ever worn at the Met Gala“and that she needed to catch her breath before entering the salon for the gala dinner. Why did she wear it? Simple: no one contradicts Donatella Versace on her birthday!

Gigi Hadid with the quilted jacket at the Met Gala

Supermodel Gigi Hadid is a veteran of the Met Gala and is used to hard-to-wear dresses, with long trains and tight bodices. Never like this time, however, she had had to challenge her limits: she wore a fiery red corset with matching patent leather leggings and heeled boots, before wearing a maxi padded jacket with a long train and flared sleeves. The total look, signed Versacewas complemented by lipstick and chignon: a true queen of hearts.

Gigi Hadid in custom Versace

The look, very modern and daring, wanted to update the typical shapes of nineteenth-century dresses: the theme of Met Gala this year it was in fact ‘Gilded Glamor’, an invitation to glitz and opulence. The model, interviewed by Vogue on the red carpet, she explained that Donatella Versace had wanted to exaggerate the silhouettes to get closer to the typical lines of the late nineteenth century, when women were “imprisoned” in dresses with exaggerated shapes.

Where Blake Lively lives with Ryan Reynolds: the house with 7 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms surrounded by greenery

Gigi Hadid in Versace

Gigi Hadid: “I’d do anything for Donatella Versace”

The look, certainly of great impact, was very difficult to wear. Gigi Hadid confirmed a Vogue that the padded hood was as heavy as it looked: “I won’t eat dinner with this on, it’s too heavy! I don’t even know if I’ll go through the door“. To Emma Chamberlain, who was conducting the interviews on the red carpet, the supermodel explained:”This is the heaviest thing I’ve ever worn at the Met Gala, but I’d do anything for Donatella: it’s her birthday today!“. The Italian designer turned 67 on May 2 and celebrated in style in New York. Donatella Versace was very proud of the final result, so much so that she posted photos of Gigi Hadid on Instagram writing:”I’m so proud of the super woman you are!“