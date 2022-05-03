ISEM TEACHES COURSE “SELECT HEALTH TOPICS” TO BRING SERVICES IN FAVOR OF THE WELFARE OF MEXICAN PEOPLE

The attention to the health of the people of Mexico is a priority for the state administration, for this reason the coordinated work between the three levels of government is a key piece to provide the services that allow raising the quality of life of the population.

Within the framework of the inauguration of the course “Selected Health Topics”, the head of the Secretary of the branch in the entity, Francisco Fernández Clamont, highlighted the above and added that, in the specific case of the municipalities, having greater proximity with society, play a fundamental role in grounding actions to promote health and preventive medicine.

He stressed that the course is aimed at the members of the Municipal Health Committees and the DIF Systems of the 125 municipalities, so that they know the programs and actions carried out by the Institute of Health of the State of Mexico (ISEM), since they are these authorities who make decisions for the benefit of its inhabitants.

Accompanied by the governing body of ISEM, he pointed out that, although there is a wide infrastructure of first, second and third level of care, the objective is for each Municipal Committee to integrate its work plans and be sure that it has the support of the state health authority to achieve its objectives.

He also stressed that in the framework of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been shown that coordinated work is decisive in advancing in health protection, for which he thanked the heads and representatives of the State Social Security Institute for their assistance. of Mexico and Municipalities (ISSEMyM), of the System for the Integral Development of the Family of the State of Mexico (DIFEM), of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) and of the Institute of Security and Social Services for State Workers (ISSSTE).

For her part, the Deputy Director of Medical Care of the ISEM, Yolanda Salyano Peñuelas, explained that the course, which will take place in seven sessions, both in person and virtually, seeks to provide the necessary knowledge and tools so that those who are responsible for taking decisions on the matter in the 125 municipalities have the support of the authorities of this Secretariat.

Follow us on YouTube!