‘If I’m down, I can always say I won an Oscar’

They don’t notice them at all 84 years who fulfilled the December 21 past, just by seeing how up-to-date it is jane fonda scheduling live chats on Instagram, discussing ideas on Twitter, or writing your own blog from the video archives at janefonda.com. In addition to continuing to work as an actress in the seven seasons of the comedy “Grace and Frankie” of Netflix that ends with the last episode of the August 13. -How do you get along with the new social media, the Internet or even Netflix?- “Today, the grandchildren worry about teaching their grandmothers to take advantage of new platforms like Netflix. ‘This is what a smart TV means, grandma. That’s how you subscribe… it’s not expensive at all’- Young people teach current affairs classes today”. -And how did the original idea of ​​having your own comedy “Grace and Frankie” on Netflix come about?- “We had been looking for something similar with Lily Tomlin for a long time. We had discussed it with my representative, when we proposed looking for something where we could create certain characters with women our age. And we got it”.

Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda star in the Netflix production.

-And now that the series ends after seven seasons, how do you remember that meeting on the first day of filming with Lily Tomlin, after having filmed together the comedy “9 to 5” in 1980?- “I was terrified, but I was also happy because of the friendship we shared. It made everything easier. It’s always scary to start a new project especially with a TV episode format that I wasn’t that familiar with. But it helped to do it with someone I love as much as Lily (Tomlin).” With a comedy style similar to the classic “Strange Couple”‘ that they starred in cinema Walter Mattau Y Jack Lemon, “GRace and Frankie” is a much more modern female version with jane fonda Y Lily Tomlin like the great protagonists. So modern that the story had begun when their husbands confessed to them that they were a true gay couple from the moment homosexual marriage was legal. And now, at the beginning of the endGrace and Frankie find a sense of humor even in death, resisting going (together) to Paradise after being electrocuted in a hug with the surprise of being received in heaven by Dolly Parton with the great phrase “It’s time to say goodbye”, which defines the last episode of the seventh season. And being a comedy 82 episodesleave with a success that set the record for being the series with the most episodes of Netflix.

-Do you notice the difference between filming a Netflix series and a feature film?- “Shooting a series feels like shooting a long movie production with lots of episodes, because it’s also quite different from the movies. I’ll give you an example: I didn’t even know that we were going to hire different directors for each episode. The first season we had 12 or 13 directors different and we needed to always adjust to a new style with different people”. -“Grace and Frankie” was the first comedy of that style on Netflix?- “The Serie ‘Orange is the New Black‘ had already been in the comedy category for the awards Emmy”. -But “Orange…’ wasn’t more of a drama than a comedy?- “I also think it was a drama, but the production defined it that way. In the year 2014 They were in the comedy category, but since there were many complaints in that regard, it was only the following year that they moved it to the drama category.”. – What were the first series that you remember seeing first on Netflix as a viewer?- “I am a great ‘binger’ in Netflix, as they say to those who sit down to watch several episodes in a row. And I liked the first series of ‘Orange is the New Black‘ and also ‘House of Cards‘”.

-One of the first episodes of “‘Grace and Frankie” ended with your character saying “I hate my life” When was the last time you thought something like that? “I haven’t complained about my life for 30 years.” -What happened 30 years ago?- “I met Ted Turner, but before… I don’t know. I would have to be crazy to hate my life. I have had the most blessed, complicated, interesting and complete life.”. -How do you imagine a perfect day today?- “A perfect day? Oh, it would be 15,000 feet up, sitting on top of a mountain…alone.” -With the films “Klute” and “Coming Home” she won two Oscars, but in 1987 she had already been nominated seven times when Meryl Streep had just had six. Isn’t the Oscar a perfect day too? What does it really mean? an award like the Oscar? “It means that if I’m depressed, I can always say ‘I won a Oscar, I can’t be that bad as an actress. It is a great comfort to be able to say it in bad times”.

Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda had Dolly Parton as a guest on the show.

-How was it that time you were nominated the same year with your father, with the movie “En La Laguna Dorada”?- “Oh, that was a wonderful experience. I had produced the movie and just seeing him win was great.” -But you didn’t win that year.- “I did not care. The important thing is that he received it. He passed away five months later. And it was wonderful that he received it before he died. I think I cared much more than him. He was never so interested in Oscar”.

-Meryl Streep once said that she had lost more times than she won the Oscar. And it is something that you also experienced. Does a nomination really feel like having won? “No, it doesn’t feel like you won. What we do is very difficult. Sometimes we are well rewarded and a nomination feels like a very good reward.”

Jon Voight and Jane Fonda won an Oscar for their performance in “Coming Home” (1978)