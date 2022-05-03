‘I always wanted to kill my father’; Will Smith with tremendous confession

Midtime Editorial

The will smith scandal a few weeks ago at the Oscar Awards ceremony it continues to generate reactions, the damage to the image and heritage of the famous actor has been notable since he hit Chris Rock, but one of the most brutal confessions comes precisely from the well-known Prince of Rap, who in his autobiography revealed his wishes to “murder his father” by beater.

As a result of the slap to the comedian Rock, practically everything has been lost for Willard Carroll Smith Jr.but the only business that has picked up is the sale of his autobiographywhich took a “second wind” by being among the 80 best-selling books in the United States despite being released in the summer of 2021.

In his book, Will Smith talks about the harsh childhood he was subjected to by his father, a violent alcoholic who mercilessly beat the histrion’s mother. Growing up with fear, but a lot of resentment, the protagonist of tapes like I Am Legend Y Men in Black publicly accepted his repressed desire to kill his father.

“When I was nine years old, I saw my father hit my mother on the head so hard that she collapsed. I saw her spit blood. That moment in that room, probably more than any other moment in my life, has defined who I am.” “will” which has been broadcast by the show portal Yasss.

The controversy surrounding the Prince of Rap

As he rightly mentions, that marked him for life and over the years his courage grew, to the degree of thinking about throwing his father down the stairs to kill him and, in one way or another, take revenge for the violence inflicted on his mother.

“One night, as I carefully carried him from his bedroom to the bathroom, a darkness arose within me. When I was a child, I always told myself that one day I would avenge my mother.. That when he was old enough, when he was strong enough, when he was no longer a coward, he would kill him (…) I stopped at the top of the stairs. I thought I could push it off easily“, adds the work.

Willard Carroll Smith Sr.Philadelphia native, died of cancer in November 2016; Meanwhile, the actor’s mother, Caroline Bright, is still alive.

