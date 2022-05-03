Hugh Jackman forgave his mother after she left him at age 8

the life of the celebrities It is not always as we see it on red carpets or social networks, that is, full of glamor and luxury, since they also often go through painful episodes that mark them forever like any other human being.

Hugh Jackman It’s one of the Hollywood’s most sought-after actorsHowever, he was not spared from experiencing a traumatic event in his childhood when his mother, Grace McNeillleft Australia and left him when he was only 8 years old.

In 2015, the actor and producer opened his heart in an interview to confess how he felt when he went through this situation and revealed that he was like a “fearful and powerless child” after his mother abandoned his family. He remembered that at that time when he came home from school he was afraid to enter his house alone, and then that fear turned into anger.

Christopher, his father, and his mother, emigrated to Australia to start their family, but after having some disagreements and differences, they divorced. At the time, Grace was going through other personal problems.

The actor mentioned that his mother had suffered from postpartum depression after having five children and living in a foreign country without support from close friends or family. In addition, before moving from England to Australia she was sick and her health had not improved, so she unthinkingly decided to return to her country after separating from her husband, Jackman’s father.

Hugh Jackman he hoped that his parents would return over time, but when he was 13 years old and began to internalize what happened more, he began to suffer a kind of grudge.

At that time, he began to carry out sports activities to forget about the insecurities that the problem generated in him, such as the fact that he was afraid of the dark or of heights.

In an interview, the actor confessed that despite his sadness he never stopped feeling loved, since despite everything he always kept in touch with his mother. “What I never felt, and I know it may sound strange, is that I never felt that my mother did not love me”he confessed.

It was until 2012 that Hugh Jackman revealed that he had forgiven his mother, he felt compassion for her and at the same time found his inner peace.

In 2021, the actor published a tender photograph with the woman who gave him life and whom he loves despite what happened in the past due to circumstances.

Even now that their relationship has healed, Grace spends time with both her son and daughter-in-law, Deborra-Lee Furnessand their grandchildren, Oscar and Ava.

