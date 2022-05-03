How to wear your hair up if you’re over 50 and don’t want to look like a schoolgirl | Fashion | Magazine

If you want to look fresh with a good hairstyle after turning 50, one of the most sought after and easiest to create is the high ponytail. However, this style, which is often worn by younger women, can create an unflattering effect if not worn correctly.

Currently, the collected hair looks on the different catwalks and red carpets. Celebrities prefer it for its versatility. The high train gives you a chic and jovial touch.

It is important to highlight that the updo is a classic look that never goes out of style and you can use it for any occasion and at any age, due to its versatility and ease when it comes to styling.

However, when turning 50, it is important to highlight that there are different ways to wear it to make us look much fresher, but without clashing with the elegance of your age.

How to wear your hair up at 50

High Slick Ponytail

To achieve this, you must straighten your hair first, then lightly load the crown area and collect the hair in a high ponytail, leaving a loose strand with which to wrap the hair tie. For greater fixation, apply a spray, publish the Clara web portal.

half high ponytail

You should only collect the top part of your hair in a ponytail. You can wear it with the rest of your hair straight, with waves, very polished or leave a couple of loose strands. This hairstyle gives you a youthful look and also helps to frame your face.

effortless ponytail

If your intention is to look more relaxed, this hairstyle will help you without neglecting the elegant touch and Parisian style with an air of carelessness. To achieve this, you just have to pick up your hair without covering everything, leave some loose strands and you can decorate it with a bow.

Low ponytail ‘wet’ effect

The low ponytail, attached to the nape of the neck and with a ‘wet’ effect is another of the most elegant options and looks great on short hair. You just have to use a moisturizing fixing gel to achieve that wet effect.

