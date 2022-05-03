How to get tickets for the 2022 Film Festival at 3.50 euros

This week is celebrated in our country the popular Film Festival 2022thanks to which citizens will be able to attend the cinema on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday (May 3, 4 and 5, 2022) buying tickets to the main cinemas for the modest price of €3.50. To take advantage of this opportunity and attend the cinema for such a low price, the procedure is simple: you must go to the official website of the 2022 Film Festival and get a accreditation from free form.

Regarding the accreditation, which we find in the section of accreditations of the web page, this can be individual or groups with a maximum of 10 people. Once we have decided which accreditation to obtain, the next step is to fill in some personal information, like our name and surname, date of birth and some questions about cinemas. These accreditations must show up at the box office for the discount that allows us to access the film for 3.50 euros to be effective.

Even so, another way to carry out the process is by buying the tickets at that price in the movie theater websites, provided that the necessary accreditation is presented when accessing the room. In this way, when buying the ticket online, you can ensure that you get the desired seat in the film that you decide to see, since being such an attractive opportunity there are many people who attend this party every year.

The objective of this event is to turn cinema attendance into a social and cultural habit

This popular event with all kinds of moviegoers carries two years without being held due to the coronavirus pandemic, so the initiative seeks to enhance more than ever public attendance at cinemas such as social and cultural habit. In its last edition, which took place in 2019, they registered over 2.2 million viewers in just three days. Also in that year the initiative celebrated a decade since its launch, since the first edition was held in 2009 with annual character and in 2011, given its good reception, it became biannual.

With the aim of informing, the event has drawn up a recommended movie ranking that are on the billboard. On the other hand, the company Comscore has drawn up its own ranking of the ten most popular films. Among them, the work of Robert Egges stands out in first place ‘The man from the North’, which has Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicole Kidman or Ethan Hawk in its cast. Another popular movie is ‘Fantastic Animals: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ and ‘Alcarrás’; the second work by Carla Simón that awarded her the Berlin Golden Bear.

As for the people exempt from accreditation, we meet at People over 60 years already the children under 14 years. These should not be accredited on the Festival del Cine website to enjoy these days at reduced prices. This Film Festival is celebrated in a great variety of Spanish citiesthen we leave you the list so you can check if yours is among them:

A Coruña, Álava, Albacete, Alicante, Almería, Asturias, Ávila, Badajoz, Barcelona, ​​Burgos, Cádiz, Cantabria, Castellón, Ceuta, Ciudad Real, Córdoba, Cuenca, Girona, Granada, Guadalajara, Gipuzkoa, Huelva, Balearic Islands, Jaén , La Rioja, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, León, Lleida, Lugo, Madrid, Málaga, Murcia, Navarra, Ourense, Palencia, Pontevedra, Salamanca, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Segovia, Seville, Soria, Tarragona, Toledo, Valencia, Valladolid , Bizkaiaam, Zamora and Zaragoza.

read also