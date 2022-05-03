how to explore them without getting lost trying

Not getting lost in the worlds of Minecraft is a more complicated task than it seems at first. Although I have already given you some advice so as not to get lost in the world, today I want to help you don’t get lost in the underworld of minecraft: caves and mines, dark places full of danger.

Minecraft’s underground mines and caves can be your best friends and your worst nightmares all at the same time. In them you find a huge amount of resources to progress in your adventure, but it is very easy to get lost. What to do to avoid getting disoriented or to get out in case you got lost?

Nether Update Trailer for Minecraft

The coordinates: they never fail

The coordinates help you locate yourself at any point on the map. They are activated before starting a survival game and show in real time the exact point where you are through the X, Y and Z axes.





Write down the coordinates of the entrance or the surface to know how far you have gone in any direction. Also, you will know how deep have you gone.

Torches, your best friends

The oldest trick in Minecraft is crafting a good number of torches. As you progress through the mine or cave, leave them on the ground. In addition to offering light, they will serve as guides (pick them up when you return) to find your way back to the beginning of the cave or mine.





Also use them for mark which way you turn. If you turn right, put the torch to the right of the fork. The same if you turn left. If you continue straight, try to leave it in the center or put a pass the fork. It is a very effective method.

Posters: less light, but more communicative

posters are a much cheaper alternative in terms of investment of materials and much more communicative than torches. If you have a fixed cave or mine to collect materials, then you can add banners instead of torches… or next to them.





Once placed, you can write on them (and you can draw arrows like this —>) the path you should follow. Also, you can put several and add warnings and reminders: if there is lava, what types of materials have you found, where does it go… Like the torches, you can pick them up once you are done.

Earth blocks: what you want, mother nature gives it to you

Earth is the most common block in Minecraft. you can go leaving small totems or pillars (in the form of an L, for example) to know where you’ve been. It is a much cheaper and simpler version than torches or banners.

Also, having a good amount of earth in your inventory allows you to do the most desperate measure when you are lost in a cave in Minecraft: climb on a tower of earth as you go. biting in an upward direction, completely vertical. One day you will reach the surface… although be careful not to run into a lava river or enemies.

Once you reach the surface, continue up the tower a little more and you will have a structure that marks the exact point where you left off. Once you get your bearings, you can make an entrance in the form of a spiral staircase around the hole in the ground. Then you remove the dirt and you have a very elegant entrance.

The shortest path between two points is…

If you don’t want to invest materials or put things along the way, the alternative is simple: always go straight. Always dig in a straight direction, either down or up. You will never get lost because the exit will always be at your back. If you find a cavern, the next tunnel to the exit will be in the same direction. Simple as the operation of a pacifier.

Minecraft guides in VidaExtra