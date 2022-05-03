Homebody, analytical and pragmatic: meet 10 celebrities of the sign of Taurus – Eme – 05/03/2022

Exclusive Content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers subscribe know our plans

According to him Zodiac The people of Taurus are those who were born on April 20 and May 20. East sign of the Earth element is pragmatic, determined and constant.

At times they can overthink things and tend to avoid their feelings, guided by reason. They are generally in a good mood, but they get angry easily. They are stubborn and stand out for their calm and serious personality.

They enjoy spending time at home, feeling comfortable and relaxed at home. They are romantic and quite conventional. They do not have great ambitions and are interested in enjoying life as it is given.

Their determination allows them to get what they want, but if they don’t get it or things don’t turn out the way they wanted, they can be stubborn. However, they are hard workers and possess great willpower.

Ten celebrities who are from Taurus and show it in their astrological personality

Queen isabel II – April, the 21st

Elizabeth II is the longest-serving monarch in history, with 70 years on the British throne. as good taurus person He assumed his role in the crown at the age of 25, after his father passed away. Isabel she had to assume one of the most influential responsibilities of the 20th century, going through wars and various conflicts, showing that she is a determined person.

Queen Elizabeth II. Photo: AFP

Gigi Hadid – April 23rd

She is one of the highest paid and most recognized models worldwide. She is the daughter of Yolanda Hadid, she knew how to distinguish herself over her family legacy and make her own way on the catwalks since she was young. Gigi shows that she possesses the typical characteristics of people from Taurus when he is on his family farm, defining himself as a homebody.

Penelope Cruz – 28th of April

The actress nominated for an Oscar for her leading role in Madres Paralelas shows that she has the qualities of people from Taurus. Penelope is a sweet and kind woman, who stands out for being a hard-working and determined actress. Her extensive career is proof that she possesses determination and dedication to what she is passionate about.

Also, with her husband Javier BardemThey formed a family that they have declared to be their priority and love spending time at home.

david beckham – May 2

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid footballer has the typical characteristics of people from Taurus. Despite his world fame, he defines himself as a simple and homely man who enjoys spending time with his family. He is romantic and traditional, he has been in a relationship with his wife for more than two decades, Victoria Beckham.

David Beckham. Photo: AFP.

Dwayne Johnson – May 2

The American actor, better known as “The Rock” belongs to this sign of the Earth element. Dwayne is a kind man with a great sense of humor. He possesses great willpower. His acting career began with small roles, until he was finally able to star in movies like Jungle Cruise and Jumanji: Into the Jungle.

Dwayne Johnson. Photo: Diffusion

Adele – May 5th

The lyrics of this British singer show that she is sensitive and realistic. Adele has a strong personality that she conveys in her songs. She has achieved multiple recognitions internationally, but that has not stopped her. In 2021 she released her latest album which brought her music career back. She is determined and firm in her decisions, characteristics that belong to people of Taurus.

Adele. Photo: Diffusion

George Clooney – May 6th

The taurus men They are usually seductive, calm and reserved. George Clooney He is an actor recognized not only for his talent. Although he has a great sense of humor, you never know exactly what he is thinking. He is very careful about his personal matters, which he never talks about.

J Balvin – May 7th

The people of Taurus they enjoy having comforts and ostentation. They work to fulfill their wishes and many invest their money in their houses. The Colombian singer is no exception. As a good person Taurusa J Balvin he likes to indulge himself and does not skimp on luxuries.

J Balvin. Photo: Diffusion

Robert Pattinson – may 13th

The protagonist of The Batman and Twilight gives the impression of being a serious man. It’s just that Taurus people are seen this way, but meeting them will reveal a great sense of humor. Robert has played a wide variety of characters. He is not afraid to take on new roles that challenge his abilities as an actor.

Robert Pattinson

Gabriela Sabati – May 16

The most outstanding tennis player in Argentina, winner of the US Open, is a practical and determined woman. At an early age, Gabriela was competing in her first Grand Slam, being the youngest participant at the time. Her willpower and responsible mentality have allowed her to achieve multiple international recognitions in this sport.