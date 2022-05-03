his physical change in recent years

EFE videos

Italian justice acquits president of NGO that paid for the bus to 9 migrants

Rome, May 3 (EFE).- The president of the Italian NGO Baobab Experience, Andrea Costa, has been acquitted today by a court in Rome, after the Prosecutor’s Office requested a sentence of up to 18 years in prison for paying the ticket for bus to nine immigrants so that they could travel from the capital to Genoa (northwest). Costa and two volunteers from this association, which provides legal and material assistance to immigrants and refugees, had been accused of “favoring irregular immigration”, a crime for which they faced between 6 and 18 years in prison. “This is what our legal system provides, which due to a horrible story of favoring clandestine immigration, does not make any distinction between traffickers of human beings and simple solidarity volunteers,” Alice Basiglini, a spokeswoman for the NGO, explained to Efe. The Court has acquitted and dropped the charges against the three volunteers who were accused of having tried to make a group of nine immigrants illegally cross the border with France, something that never happened because they were intercepted by the police. The events date back to 2016, when Costa and a volunteer raised 250 euros to pay for the bus for 9 immigrants, 8 of Sudanese origin and one Chadian, to travel to one of the main Red Cross centers, Ventimiglia, a municipality Italian located near the border with France, along with another volunteer from the NGO. The acquittal was celebrated outside the court in Rome, where nearly a hundred volunteers had gathered with banners in solidarity with the president of the NGO. “I would do it all again, we will continue helping people in need as we are doing with the refugees arriving from Ukraine,” Costa commented upon leaving the Court, who maintained that all those years “he was aware that he had acted correctly” . The trial, Basiglini explained to Efe, was a continuation of the investigation carried out by the anti-mafia unit of the Italian police against the NGO in 2016, when for months they were intervening and reviewing its accounts, for the same crime that its president is now facing. . “This is a criminalization of solidarity and this is the policy that our country has decided to adopt and that it began in 2016 against NGOs that work at sea and now we see the consequences against associations on land,” she said. The spokeswoman argued that this criminalization follows the same logic of “pursuing the act of solidarity”, but without the authorities having managed to “bring to justice a single true case of human trafficking”. Amnesty International (AI) had shown its support for the NGO by asking the Italian authorities to urgently change the legal system which, as in other European countries, punishes the crime of aiding and abetting irregular immigration without differentiating the material benefit obtained, that traffickers and volunteers stay in the same place. “The criminalization of solidarity has meant that in these years five rescue and solidarity organizations have been hampered and blocked in their actions in favor of human rights,” AI Italia said today in a message on social networks with which they celebrated the decision. (c) EFE Agency