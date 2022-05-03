HIS FACE SAID IT ALL: Pep Guardiola’s unmissable reaction when asked if City will make a corridor for Real Madrid

At the press conference prior to the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg between Real Madrid and Manchester City, Pep Guardiola, coach of the English club, was questioned about the possibility of his team making a corridor for the cast led by Carlo Ancelotti. And it is that The whites They have just been proclaimed champions of the Spanish League.

GUARDIOLA’S REACTION – CORRIDOR TO REAL MADRID

First, the Catalan coach replied: “The Champions League concerns me, the League does not… I have no opinion, I have no opinion. I have nothing to say”. Then, when asked explicitly if there will be a hallway -or not- at the Santiago Bernabéu, he replied: “How? Us? Let’s see, it’s a UEFA issue”.

And at the insistence of the Spanish press (Movistar Soccer), Pep settled the issue with these words: “I understand that you ask me a question about the League, where Real Madrid is champion, something that through the club, with its spokesman, which is me, we congratulate you. But it’s the Champions League, that’s something far away”.

Congratulations, yes.

hallway, no.

For Pep, European competitions are one thing and domestic tournaments are another. They are scenarios, moments and instances that have nothing to do with it.

Undefeated data. Pep Guardiola (with FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich) has beaten Real Madrid in 2 of 3 UEFA Champions League knockout ties. He defeated them in the 2011 semifinals and 2020 round of 16. In 2014, he fell against the king of europe in semifinals. He was thrashed by Ancelotti’s Real Madrid (1-0 at the Santiago Bernabéu and 0-4 at the Allianz Arena).

Did you know…? Manchester City has never been able to win the UEFA Champions League. Last year they signed their best historical performance, reaching the final (they lost against Tuchel’s Chelsea).