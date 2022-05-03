Every season, there are many (and very diverse) styles that are worn in terms of haircuts. The same happens with hairstyles, which change according to trends every year. However, if there is a pattern that persists season after season, it has to do with the most wanted dyes and highlights. And it is that we have proven that the arrival of the heat is directly proportional to the number of girls who come to their reference room to ask for an extra clarity and light for your hair. Light that in most cases implies the presence of blonde streaksas the experts confirm to us.

However, it is very important to focus on one aspect and that is that not all highlights are the same. exist different methods and techniqueseach of them focused on each client, their tastes, needs and, of course, your natural hair type and color. Keep in mind that babylights don’t look as good on blonde or brown-haired girls as they do on brunettes, who will have to find another way to add dimension and light to their hair. Besides, the undertone of the skin It also plays a most decisive role, with the warm ones being more compatible with golden blondes and the cold ones, on the contrary, more compatible with platinum and even greyish ones.

That is why we wanted to have the statements of a true professional in the field, Sandra Sadler. Sandra, in addition to being co-director of one of the busiest beauty salons in the capital, Coolday, is also very up to date with color trends and, further down, he gives us all the details. Take the opportunity to take good note of everything the stylist tells us and, likewise, go to your trusted professional to ask for more personalized advice and let yourself be guided. And it is that as much if you want make you blonder as if you want to add light to your chestnut or tan, you have many options at your disposal but surely you are not aware of all of them or, at least, not of all of the ones that can best go with you.

Highlight trends for summer 2022

We solve the unknown so that you make an appointment as soon as possible. Because if, the changes of look most requested of summer 2022 they will be wicks (or they will not be).