He collects in a book how COVID took his wife and unborn daughter from him

The romance between Ramón Enrique Reyes and Amarilis Carrasquillo arose 20 years ago when they were both teenagers and were celebrating a friend’s fifteenth birthday. From that day on, a relationship forged on Christian values, complicity and unconditional love began, which took an unexpected turn eight months ago.

“A story of unconditional love… until COVID-19 separates us”, is how Ramón Enrique describes the impact that their relationship had last August and just at the moment when both were thankful for the wait for their first offspring as a “miracle”. : his little Emma Cristina.

Precisely, the expression of Ramón Enrique is also the title of the book that chronologically collects the memories of his love story with Amarilis, who transcended the earthly plane -along with his little girl- after suffering complications after an infection of the COVID-19 virus .

The book is already on sale on Amazon and MyBookCreation. ( Supplied )

According to data provided by Health, between March 2020 and December 2021, some 1,338 pregnant women were diagnosed with the virus. Of these, 30 had to be hospitalized, while six mothers -and three babies from this group- died from complications of the disease. Unfortunately, Amarilis and Emma Cristina are part of the statistics.

In the midst of the tumult of emotions caused by this unexpected double loss in his life, the widower found refuge by venting his feelings through writing. Although at first he saw it as a therapeutic exercise, when he told friends and family about it, they let him know that they were interested in reading his memoirs.

Actually, the idea of ​​recapitulating their love story was inspired by the movie “The Notebook” (Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams), which tells the story of a man who reads his love story to a woman written in an old notebook. grades.

“After the funeral ceremonies I remembered the movie a lot and said that if at any time I started to lose my mind due to illness, I wanted someone to read me those annotations and remind me of our love story so that I wouldn’t forget” , said Ramón Enrique, who receives support from a thanatologist.

“I thought about it and said: ‘Well, I’m going to find other purposes, I’m going to find how to educate through the book by telling the story of the couple and all the teachings that the relationship has left me,’ explained the man, adding that the narrative of the text It is since they met in adolescence, dating, marriage, their approaches in the church and the challenges they faced with Amaryllis’ diagnosis of multiple sclerosis.

Unfortunately, Amarilis and her unborn daughter Emma Cristina are part of the COVID-19 statistics. ( Supplied )

“We were dating for six years and married for 14… almost 20 years together,” he said, mentioning that they both studied to become special education teachers.

The most difficult part of the book were the last two chapters, which take place in the year 2021, when Amarilis became pregnant and, when they least expected it, she fell ill with COVID-19 and had to be hospitalized.

“I relived everything day by day and that was very sad for me. That process of letting go… I had never done that exercise of writing, looking for semantics, continuity. She would write a chapter and send it to a cousin of hers for editing. I can say that it is a reading that captivates and makes you want to continue reading”, the widower promised when he distinguished that the text is available for sale on Amazon.

Amarilis was hospitalized for 25 days after being diagnosed with coronavirus and the process was agonizing, because in the institution -as has been the norm during the pandemic- no visits were allowed for patients with COVID-19.

“Still, I used to come down from Cidra just to pray. Although they wouldn’t let me see her, I would go down to the hospital to pray. On those days, the baby dies first. That was on a Tuesday and my wife passed away on Sunday of that same week, ”she recalls wistfully, who was able to go up to the intensive care unit hours before Amarilis expelled the girl. “There I prayed for her, I gave her two kisses on her forehead and I gave her to daddy God,” she said.

Amarilis was hospitalized for 25 days after being diagnosed with coronavirus. ( Supplied )

Ramón Enrique wants to take advantage of the situation in his history to bring a prevention message about COVID-19 to the population.

“I tell how the contagion came about. I narrate day by day what we experienced during his hospitalization, how difficult it was for him to be in intensive care and how difficult it was for the family, because the doctor called only once a day. We also couldn’t see her or visit her…once I left her in the emergency room on a Friday, I didn’t see her until a month later when I went that time she was in intensive care. And this is life with COVID, that sad ”, narrates who was able to speak the first two days with his wife through Whatsapp and she let him know how anxious she was for her health and that of the little girl from she.

He emphasizes that he wanted to reflect in the title of the book that part of the pandemic that, for some, “is still a joke or lies.”

“That’s why the book is called that, because it really was a love story until COVID separated us… COVID took my wife and daughter from me, and that’s the worst thing that could have happened to me in my life” , detailed who was also infected with the virus.

Although the diagnosis came after enjoying a cruise in the Bahamas, the couple never really knew where or how it was infected. “On the second day of the cruise she already had symptoms and on the fifth day they tested us and we came out negative. But when we got back to Puerto Rico, which was on a Saturday, she felt really bad. So Sunday I took her to the hospital, ”said she, who will donate part of the profits from the book to a non-profit organization.

“More than anything I want people to know that this is not about conspiracy theories or fabrications. There are many families, like me, suffering from this disease. Please, I know we need to get back to normal, but we are still in a pandemic and it is important to take care of ourselves to protect others”, exhorted who encourages citizens to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Those interested can get the book through Amazon and at the link MyBookCreations.com