Clike every year, the May 4th is a date of celebration for all fans of starwars, called warsies in some circles. But it is not only this date, derived from a play on words in English, when the saga of george lucas and his space opera, but all of May is full of reasons to celebrate one of the most important entertainment franchises in history.

What is celebrated on May the 4th?

May the 4thMay 4, is the day of star wars, for a mere matter of phonetics. In English, May the 4th is pronounced very similar to May the Forceas in the franchise’s most famous phrase, May the Force be with you. That’s why it became an official day, with celebrations, special events, collaborations, launches, announcements or any other way of talking about Star Wars on that day.

What Star Wars celebrations are there in May?

May 1

The first of May is celebrated on the day of the Legion 501. This is due to the conventions for writing dates in the United States, which results in 5/01. In the Star Wars universe, the 501st Legion is known as Vader’s fist, being the legion of stormtroopers that Darth Vader commands himself. The 501 accompanied Anakinafter their fall to the dark side, during the assault on the Jedi Temple, when they were still Clone Troops and, since then, she became one of the most feared in the entire Empire, already as Stormtroopers. In the real world, the 501st Legion is a fan club present in several countries dedicated to cosplay, that is, dressing up and acting as characters from Star Wars, with an emphasis on Imperial troops, although they are not limited to that faction. The 501st often participates in conventions, events, parades and has even served as an escort for George Lucas and as extras in The Mandalorian. But they also do charitable work as part of their duties.

“Good Boys Wear White”501st Legion

For the Empire!501st Legion

May 5

Like May the 4th, May 5 has been intended to be an extension of the celebration by another play on words. Since, in English, Revenge of the 5th sole slightly similar to Revenge of the Sith. although this day is much less accepted among the community and some suggest that it would make more sense for it to be on the 6th, being closer to the sound, Revenge of the Sixth has not gained the penetration of May the 4th.

May 14

George Lucas birthday this day. The creator of Star Wars will turn 78 this 2022 and, although he is no longer directly involved with the saga, since the sale to Disney in 2022, fans and productions continue to respect him. In fact, after the decline of the sequels and the success of the philiverseLucas has been called as a consultant in the production of series such as The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. In the words of C-3PO, “Thanks to the creator!”

George Lucas in front of pieces desired by all collectorsLucasfilm Ltd.

May 16

On May 16, 2022, they premiere Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones. The second film in the prequel trilogy is one of the most controversial and worst received by critics and fans alike, although, in recent years, it has been revalued thanks to the fact that it laid the foundations for what Clones Wars would become. In 2022, Attack of the Clones turns 20.

The best father in the galaxy, with his 200,00 children and a million more to comeEmpireOnline

May 19

The May 19, 1999they premiere Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace. Twenty-two years after the release of the first film, The Phantom Menace opened the prequel trilogy and introduced a much larger Star Wars universe than had been previously known in the movies. The Phantom Menace introduced a young Obi-Wan Kenobiinterpreted by Ewan McGregorwho return to the character in the series of Disney+, Kenoby. He also introduced us to his teacher, Qui-Gon Jinninterpreted by Liam Neeson. Natalie Portman, after rising to fame for giving life to Matilda in Lionjoined the cast as the queen Padm AmidalaY Jake Lloyd let us see a Anakin Skywaker child, before becoming the dark lord of the Sith.

Now ‘Duel of Fates’ is going to play in your head all dayLucasfilm Ltd.

That same day, but in 2005, Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith premiered, the last film of the prequels, in which Anakin falls from grace and turns to the dark side of the Force, to emerge as Darth Vader. This tape was the last time that Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen shared a frame, at least until the premiere of Kenobi. The Phantom Menace turns 23 in 2022, while Revenge of the Sith turns 17.

The Siege of the Jedi TempleLucasfilm Ltd.

May 20

In the real world, May 20 is the Day of the Empire, in the United Kingdom and the British Commonwealth of Nations. But, in the Star Wars universe, Empire Day marks the date on which Sheev Palpatine, Supreme Chancellor of the Republicfound the galactic empire and he proclaims himself emperor. Coincidentally, the May 20, 1980in the United Kingdom was the premiere Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Backwhich, in a way, revived the celebration of the day of the Empire and gave it a new meaning, which is why, to this day, that day is taken as a celebration of Star Wars.

May 21st

Speaking of Empire, the March 21, 1980 they premiere Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back, considered by many to be the best film in the saga. It was in this film that the most iconic phrase in the franchise, and possibly in cinema, emerged when it was revealed that Darth Vader is Luke’s father. While many people believe that the phrase is “Luke, I am your father“, actually, the original sentence is “No, I am your father“, which has led to discussions about the alleged Mandela effect, whereby some remember the same event differently. As a curious fact, the only ones who knew about this revelation on set were George Lucas, the director, Irvin Kershner and the voice actor of Darth Vader, james earl jones, since not even the actors themselves were aware of the twist, to avoid leaks and create real surprise on the set. only to Mark Hamillwho plays Luke Skywalkerhe was told of this secret moments before the recording began, so that he could react appropriately.

“No, I am your father”Lucasfilm Ltd.

May 25

Although May the 4th is an important date for the community that has been adopted as the official day of Star Wars, the 25 of May It’s another big day for the franchise. On this date, Star Wars is releasedlater renamed Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope, in 1977. This tape was recorded with barely 11 million dollars, a figure with which, adjusted for inflation, some high-budget commercials are recorded. This led to Lucas and his team, who later founded Industrial Light & Magicthe spearhead of special effects for decades, thanks to his notion of making “art from adversity“. With little budget for effects, the team had to innovate and manage to create sets, models, models, costumes, props and miniatures in creative ways, which revolutionized the way film is made. The first treatment of the tape it was called The Star Wars and it had only 13 pages. Eventually, thanks to belonging to the group known as the Movie Bratscomposed by Francis Ford Coppola, Paul Schrader, Brian DePalma, John Milius, Steven Spielberg and himself, George Lucas received help from Coppola to create a final version of Star Wars. There is also an agreement between Spielberg, his good friend, and him, in which percentages of his films were exchanged. Lucas believed that Star Wars was not going to be as successful as Close Encounters of the Third Kindfor what he proposed to Spielberg to exchange 2.5% of their respective films, which worked out well for Steven, who benefited from the deal for decades and millions of dollars. In 2022, Star Wars turns 45.

Binary sunset, one of the most iconic scenes in cinemaLucasfilm Ltd.

This day, but 1983they premiere Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi, the last film of the original trilogy. Originally, the film was going to be titled Revenge of the Jedi, but Lucas reconsidered, since revenge is not part of the values ​​​​nor the way of the Jedi. But since one of the unwritten rules of Star Wars is that, here, nothing is wasted, everything is recycledGeorge will use the concept of revenge for Revenge of the Sith.

Come on, Admiral Ackbar, say your thing.Lucasfilm Ltd.

This day is also considered in the community as the Geek Pride Day. This not only because of the Star Wars premieres, but because it is the Towel Daya celebration of The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy and its author, Douglas Adamsas well as for being the glorious 25celebration of the fans of Terry Pratchett’s Discworld.

May 27

2022 adds one more date to the Star Wars calendar, receiving the premiere of the series Kenobiin Disney+. This series will tell the story of Obi-Wan’s lost years between episodes III and IV, living in exile on Tatooine and caring for a young Luke Skywalker. Kenobi marks the return of Ewan McGregor as the titular character and becoming part of the Filoniverse..