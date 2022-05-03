‘Going down is the worst’ by Mariana Enriquez: vertigo and emptiness

From the hand of Anagrama has just reissued Mariana Enriquez (Buenos Aires, 1973) going down is the worsta fiction published in 1995 when the author was barely twenty-one years old and that became a cult book. As the author indicates in ‘Note to the edition’, the two protagonists, Narval and Facundo, “were a concentrate of my adolescent obsessions, which are very similar to my current obsessions: vampirism, sex between men, the cloudy Baudelairean beauty, Rimbaud’s injured beauty, fantasy and horror literature, the underground, demons, River Phoenix and Keanu Reeves, Lestat and Louis. ‘Going down is the worst’ was a kind of rewrite of ‘My private world [‘Mi Idaho privado, en España’ ] and ‘Interview with the vampire’ but located in Buenos Aires.”

What if. There is in this book an all or nothing writing in a newcomer Enriquez, whose novel he x-rayed a desperate and claustrophobic urban underworld with more than evident overtones of ‘dirty realism’. To enter this novel is to enter the dark, private and desolate room of a writer and all the landscapes that made up a youthful era of excesses in which drugs, sex, the night and destructive beauty draw a desperate inner citadel and desperate in which there were no “limits of any kind.”

Nothing seems to be enough on this journey to nowhere and towards the annihilation of personal and collective ideals that cannot be sustained even for the sake of romantic love that is neither there nor expected. Because if there is a mark of style here, which many years later would make a fortune in Enriquez’s career, it is that of a writing that combines gothic terror, the fantastic and phantasmagorical, and cinematographic and musical culture with another that tries to question itself about a atavistic and immeasurable violence that seems to affect all the characters in the novel. Hence, on more than one occasion it is “vertigo & rdquor; and others on the other hand, the “emptiness”, the structural elements that run through this journey to nowhere that the novel seems to be drawing. And hence the plot is just a succession of scenes around the disbelieving life of Facundo’s fatal beauty, a kind of King Midas who turns everything he touches into sex and pain, despite the fact that he seems to be anchored in the indifference while the characters that revolve around him, Narval and Carolina, try to drink all his winds: “The boats. For him, ships never set sail, they were always motionless, dead, abandoned. Giant ghosts, surrounded by the mist of dawn, a mist that made things look like through misted glass.”

Not surprisingly, Enriquez was seen as the herald who delivered the witness of an era excesses and deficiencies of all kinds and conditions. But the decisive thing should not be left aside, namely, that this book already indicated a path and established the parameters of a marginal, minority, rare and limitless literary poetics.