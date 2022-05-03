Gigi Hadid, all the looks shown at the Met Gala

Gigi Hadid on the red carpet of the Met Gala from 2015 to today

With six appearances at the Met Gala, it can be said that for Gigi Hadid the red carpet of the most glamorous event in the fashion system has no more secrets. Starting from her first participation, in 2015, la supermodel has indeed interpreted in a splendidly personal way the different themes proposed every year by the Met, from the camp to the futuristic.

Hadid’s adventure at the Met Gala began precisely in 2015, when she declined the theme of that time China: Through the Looking Glass in a brodé red dress from DVF with a plunging neckline and an equally deep slit. The following year, for Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technologyhe chose a dress of Tommy Hilfiger style space age with a rigid corset of metal tiles. Next to her, her then-boyfriend Zayn Malik, who wore a black Versace dress with silver armor sleeves.

Gigi Hadid and her most theatrical looks at the Met

As the years went by, Hadid’s looks at the Met became even more elaborate and theatrical. In 2017, on the occasion of Rei Kawakubo / Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between, for example, she wore a very short / long champagne-colored Tommy Hilfiger dress, with an asymmetrical tulle train. One of the moments at the height of glamor was in 2018 for the exhibition Heavenly Bodieswhere he showed off a Versace dress that reproduced the stained glass windows of churchesa true work of art.

More recently, in 2019, Hadid took on the theme camp with a Michael Kors Collection ensemble: white-gold-silver jumpsuit with cape and feather details, boots and headpiece. Finally, with a decisive style revolution, in the 2021 edition of the Met Gala he enchanted the red carpet with a long white strapless dress open behind Prada – complemented by long leather gloves – a hyper modern yet timeless look.

While waiting for the Met Gala on Monday night, in the meantime we can only speculate on what Gigi Hadid will wear: once again certainly a memorable look, even if, given her attitude to experiment with always different styles – which by the way is pure style. Met Gala – it is difficult to make an accurate forecast.

So, in view of the grand soirée, here are the best looks by Gigi Hadid on the red carpet of the Met Gala from 2015 to today.

This article was published on Vogue America