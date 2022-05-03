Gary Oldman is considering retiring from acting

Method actor and known by all audiences for his extensive and varied career, Gary Oldman would be close to retirementjust as confirmed in an interview with dead line to talk about his latest project: the Apple TV+ series “Slow Horses”.

The actor stars in the new Apple TV +

I could see myself playing Jackson for years to come. Of course. For those who love the books and were fans of Mick Herron’s work, he is already an iconic character. So if it was my swan song, I mean, retirement is on the horizon. Yes, I can see it,” she said.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker