Gary Oldman is considering retiring from acting

Method actor and known by all audiences for his extensive and varied career, Gary Oldman would be close to retirementjust as confirmed in an interview with dead line to talk about his latest project: the Apple TV+ series “Slow Horses”.

The actor stars in the new Apple TV +

“I could see myself playing Jackson for years to come. Of course. For those who love the books and were fans of Mick Herron’s work, he is already an iconic character. So if it was my swan song, I mean, retirement is on the horizon. Yes, I can see it,” she said.

Oldman played Jim Gordon in Nolan’s Batman trilogy

Apparently this could be the last role of the Oscar winner 64-year-old British actor. With more than 50 films to his credit, theater and TV, Oldman became a sensation after playing Sirius Black in the franchise of “Harry Potter” and give life to Commissioner Gordon in Gotham City patrolled by Christian Bale under the directed by Christopher Nolan.

Like the beloved Sirius Black in Harry Potter

His love past is as striking as his resume. In 1987 he married the actress Leslie Manville, with whom he has a son, Alfie. Between 1990 and 1992, He was married to Uma Thurman and, between 1997 and 2001, with Donya Fiorentino, mother of his two youngest children. In 2008, he married the British jazz singer alexandra edenborough, whom he divorced in 2015; and in 2017, he married the art curator Gisele Schmidt whose today still very much in love.

Oldman with his wife Gisele Schmidt

former alcoholic, Gary Oldman he found in acting a refuge and a reason to continue believing in himself. Today, close to retirement, he does not rule out returning for a specific role.

“To be able to close my career playing Jackson Lamb, I would consider myself very honored and very lucky. I would never say never. There is always something that can arrive and reawaken the taste budsbut I would love and honor to interpret it in the near future, ”revealed the interview in which he leaves his fans with a huge void.

