Furiosa, the prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road starring Anya Taylor-Joy, will have Chris Hemsworth as a villain

Chris Hemsworth temporarily hangs up the hammer to plunge into the post-apocalyptic world of Mad Max.

Chris Hemsworth He has become one of the familiar faces of Hollywood, thanks especially to his role as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Australian actor has branched out into other genres, such as his hit movie Netflix Tyler Rake, whose sequel will arrive this year, presumably.

Although it is not usual to see Hemsworth playing villains, the actor is going to break that norm in furiousthe prequel movie to Mad Max: Fury Road.

According to SlashFilm, the actor is preparing to play the main villain in the film, so he will make things difficult for Anya Taylor-Joy (Queen’s Gambit).

The original source of the information is the book of Blood, Sweat & Chrome: The Wild and True Story of Mad Max: Fury Roadwhere the first assistant director and producer are quoted P. J. Voeten.

Voeten explains that, although they already have their main villain and their protagonist, they still have to sign many characters that will participate in the prequel.

Furiosa will focus on the youth of the character of Charlize Theron in Mad Max: Fury Road, Imperator Furiosa.

Unlike the 2015 film, the prequel will span several years in time, following Anya Taylor-Joy’s character through her life in the wasteland.

The film will be filmed in Australia, as confirmed George Miller in 2021, precisely together with Chris Hemsworth.

A few days ago, Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron recalled the most complicated moments of the filming of Mad Max: Fury Road, where the fight between the two made things very tense for the entire film crew.

Luckily, the waters calmed down and the production ended without major problems, although the weeks of bad rolls surely took their toll on more than one member of the team.

Production on Furiosa is moving slowly, but sometimes it’s good for a movie to simmer down to iron out all the production details. We already know that George Miller likes to take care of the millimeter stories set in this chaotic world.