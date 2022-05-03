From Will Smith in San Telmo to Di Caprio in “the end of the world” and De Niro in Once: the Hollywood stars who filmed in Argentina

Of Will Smith, Robert De Niro and Leonardo Di Caprio in Argentina

Robert de Niro arrived in Argentina a few days ago to film a series with Luis Brandoni, among other actors and his time in Buenos Aires did not go unnoticed. the actor of Taxi driver He toured the National Museum of Fine Arts, among other places. Fiction Any It is his second experience working in the country, since he had shot La Misión, in 1986.

With vast landscapes and a city that offers it all, many Hollywood directors have chosen Argentina as their location.

One of the most remembered visits is that of Madonna, who arrived in 1996 to film Evita, Alan Parker’s musical. At that time, his arrival was divided between the fans who cheered the queen of pop and Peronist protesters who did not want her in the role.

Trailer – Evita, “Don’t cry for me Argentina”, Madonna

Later, she shared her travel diary and recalled, “My room is on the second floor. My fans are screaming ‘Madonna’, and singing my songs. It is something enchanted and flattering. On the way to the hotel I saw graffiti that read: Out Madonna. A sweet welcome. The resistance comes from a small group of Peronists in their desperate search for attention, although it is not very well known why they are protesting. I’m sure they would be there to have tea with me if I invited them.”

At that time she and the director met several times with Carlos Menem, president at the time, who finally sentenced: “Ah, they can film on the balcony of the Casa Rosada and in any other public building.” “Don’t cry for me Argentina”, was made from the emblematic window that overlooks Plaza de Mayo.

Months later the country was revolutionized again by the arrival of a Hollywood starin September 1996. Brad Pitt had come to film Seven Years in Tibet with his team. This was not the first location chosen by the production, which had the idea of ​​shooting in the Indiabut could not do so due to a political conflict in the Asian country.

Trailer – Seven Years in Tibet

Mendoza was the place chosen to film for four months and there was not enough to satisfy the requests of the production that consisted of some 700 people between technical and artistic and the hotel occupation was one hundred percent occupied.

In 2013 Will Smith spent three weeks in Buenos Aires to shoot some of the most emblematic scenes of focus, the movie he starred in Margot Robbie. Denise Di Novi, one of the producers of the fiction had expressed herself about the decision to record in the country: “I am happy to film in one of the most exciting and beautiful cities in the world. The sophistication, romance and complexity of Buenos Aires are perfect for the film.”

Among the places chosen were the Military Circle, in Retiro, the streets of Recoleta, the San Telmo Market, Caminito in La Boca, the Faena Hotel in Puerto Madero and even the Venezuela subway station on Line H.

Two years later Leonardo Dicaprio came to the country to do The Revenant, from Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu for which the protagonist finally received the Oscar for Best Actor. It was the final scenes of the film that were shot in the bank of the Olivia River, near route 3, at extreme temperatures.

Trailer – The Revenant

During his visit to the southernmost city in the world, the Titanic actor also He took the opportunity to interview Argentine scientists for his documentary on climate change. The reports were made on a catamaran, while sailing through the Beagle Channel.

“Since he had just been in Canada and the Arctic, the idea was to contrast that experience with what happens in such opposite latitudes of the world, although in the end we ended up talking about other environmental issues, such as soybean monoculture or fracking”, Conicet geologist Jorge Rabassa had told Télam while adding: “No improvised.”

KEEP READING:

You are the same! The look of China Suárez in the Platinum, very similar to that of Pampita in a delivery of Martín Fierro

Music, family, sensuality and drugs: life and work of María José Cantilo, the rock adventurer

From AnnaLynne McCord’s beach day to Joy Corrigan’s production: celebrities in one click