From Harry Styles to Psychologists, who beat the competition on Spotify

Music is what very often is the backdrop to the hectic work or school days. It can also be seen as an outlet: depending on the song chosen, emotions are manifested, such as happiness, happiness, sadness or melancholy. But what are the artists and songs that, in this last period, have been the soundtrack to the world?

According to the weekly world ranking of Spotify, an application for streaming songs on demand, the first place is occupied by Harry Styles, with his new single “As It Was”, with which he also performed at Coachella Valley Music and Arts. This song in a very short time has achieved enormous success and thanks to it Styles has anticipated the release of his new album, scheduled for May 20th. After “Harry Styles” and “Fine Line”, the singer’s new album would be his third, “Harry’s House”.

Always talking about new releases, the Italian band “Psychologists” is one of the protagonists: in fact, this April 28th their new album “Trauma” was released, which in a few days reached an exorbitant number of plays on Youtube, about 20,000 per song. The album consists of 10 songs, in which there are also some collaborations, such as with Ariete and Franco126.

Remaining in the pop genre, which is, according to the studies, the most listened to, the songs and artists of Sanremo 2022. In particular, in Spotify’s “Top 50 Italy”, the winners Mamhood and Blanco, with “Broglie”, Sangiovanni, with the song “Farfalle”, which led to the Italian festival, and Tananai, with one of his last tracks, “Baby Goddamn”.

Obviously i rank very high Maneskin, which since the victory of the Eurovision Song Contest have received worldwide fame. In fact, they were also guests of Coachella, which takes place in the United States of America. They performed singing some of their most famous songs and also doing some covers.

Then there are artists who continue to remain in the world charts, even after some time from the release of their songs or albums. It is the case of Adele, Ed Sheeran, i who have recently released their new albums, and Dua Lipa, who with the joy of her songs always manages to stay in the top 50, both on YouTube and Spotify. Specifically, his new song Cold Heart, a collaboration with Elton Jhon, is having a lot of success in various countries around the world. Also The Weeknd confirms its position, with the famous songs “Save Your Tears”, in a version of which the voice of Ariana Grande is also present, and “Blinding Lights”.