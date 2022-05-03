From AnnaLynne McCord’s beach day to Joy Corrigan’s production: celebrities in one click

Music, family, sensuality and drugs: life and work of María José Cantilo, the rock adventurer

He was born in Buenos Aires and lived in El Bolsón at the dawn of hippism. She was a pioneering woman in Argentine rock and the cover of Playboy. She was imprisoned in Ezeiza for two years and rebuilt her life through music and spirituality. She died this Monday at the age of 68.

Ángela Aguilar recalled that her father scolded her for her suitors: “I was coquettish”

The youngest of the so-called “Aguilar dynasty” uncovered that “everyone” told her how beautiful she is, including her schoolmates, a fact that infuriated Pepe Aguilar

Maximum tension against Locho Loccisano in El Hotel de los Famosos: “He is at the limit”

At the reality show’s elimination gala, the newest contestant was resisted by his fellow staff members. In addition, Silvina Luna and Majo Martino faced each other in the “duel of the H”

Pao Poulain, Yuya’s sister-in-law, underwent liposuction: “Remove belly”

The influencer, wife of Sergio Castrejón, with whom she manages the channel “Eternal Love” suffered the unfortunate loss of her babies last November

Roberto García Moritán compared his daughter Ana with Pampita: “She never gives up”

The legislator shared a video on Instagram in which a great advance of the nine-month-old daughter he had with the model is seen

