Fortnite Patch 20.30: all the changes and news

The patch 20.30 from Fortnite the arrived Tuesday, May 3, 2022. It is the fourth content update of the Season 2 from Fortnite Chapter 3. Just below we tell you what are the changes Y news most important that he has brought to the game:

All new cosmetic items from Fortnite patch 20.30

Patch 20.30 of Fortnite Battle Royale has brought with it new cosmetic items in the form of skins, backpacks, pickaxes, and much more.

All new cosmetic items from Fortnite patch 20.30

All new skins and store bundles added with Fortnite patch 20.30

All cosmetic items that have been updated for the store after Fortnite patch 20.30

New Fortnite island map after patch 20.30

The new map of Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 3 after patch 20.30 is as follows:

New Fortnite island map after patch 20.30

New Fortnite weapons, items and vehicles after patch 20.30

Fortnite patch 20.30 has brought with it new weapons and items to Chapter 3 Season 2. The big news about it in this category is the return of the Choppa Helicopters and of the laser swords from starwars. Star Wars weapons also returned for their event on May 4.

Choppa Helicopters are back

Obi-Wan Kenobi’s New Lightsaber

Star Wars E-11 Explosive Rifle

Lightsabers from Star Wars returned to Fortnite with patch 20.30, and a new one from Obi-Wan was added

New missions added with Fortnite patch 20.30

Fortnite patch 20.30 added the following missions to the game file system. In addition to new missions weekly, secret and of Endurancenew missions have been added star wars day for May 4, 2022.

Other changes and news of patch 20.30 of Fortnite

These are others changes and news that Fortnite Battle Royale has received after patch 20.30:

Doctor Strange appears as a character/NPC on the island after patch 20.30

Fortnite: 20.30 patch notes

This is what has been fixed or changed in Fortnite with patch 20.30:

General Fortnite Changes and Fixes



The Kallejero pickaxe was temporarily disabled to fix a bug. He is expected to return to the game after this patch.

Battle Royale Changes and Fixes



The vaults in the Outposts of The Seven do not open. It is expected that they can be reopened after this patch.

An unknown bug sometimes causes the Anvil Rocket Launcher interface to not appear when using the aiming view. This is expected to be fixed with this patch.

Creative Changes and Fixes



The preview of some objects in the gallery of The Agency (top) and The Agency (bottom) does not work, and these objects appear as blank images. This is expected to be fixed with this patch.

Certain islands in Creative are not loading correctly. This is expected to be fixed with this patch.

The player counter device does not work correctly under specific circumstances. Epic Games will fix this after this patch.

An unknown bug causes players to respawn in the sky instead of on the respawn pads under specific conditions. This is expected to be fixed with this update.

An unforeseen bug causes players to be able to fly after switching teams due to a malfunctioning airdrop device. This is expected to be fixed with this patch.

A bug causes markers a player places to disappear if they leave the game. This will be fixed with this patch.

The tracking device does not work properly when it is being used by multiple teams. This is expected to be fixed with this patch.

Save the World Changes and Fixes



Placing Fluorblue Siphons causes the game to crash on the corresponding missions due to an unforeseen bug. This is expected to be fixed with this patch.

The daily Lab quest does not count towards daily Dungeon progress. this is expected to be fixed after this update.

Fortnite changes and fixes for Nintendo Switch and mobile



The score marker appears duplicated on certain Creative maps. This is expected to be fixed after this patch.

This is the fourth patch of the Season 2 from Fortnite Chapter 3. visit our complete guide to know the rest of the novelties that this new season of the game has brought with it.

Fonts: Epic Games Trello, Fortnite Battle Royale, own elaboration