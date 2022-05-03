Fortnite: Fortnite prepares to receive the skins of Star Wars and … Scarlet Witch

DSince the call began, a large sector of the gamer population knew that we were close to one of the most beloved celebrations of the year, May 4, Star Wars Day. On all game sales platforms, promotions and discounts for the titles of these sagas are already beginning to appear, and the games ‘game-as-a-service’ They also take advantage of the date to put some content to enjoy the date, such as Fortnite.

But on this occasion, May 4 is also the prelude to another great and long-awaited geek event: the theatrical release of ‘Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’the 28th tape of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the most anticipated of it since the release of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’. Obviously, Fortnite itself would not miss the opportunity to release related content and the appearance of Wanda Maximoff, Scarlet Witch, inside the island.

What Star Wars content will be in Fortnite?

Since a couple of weeks now the images of the lightsabers inside the island with the new movements inside the game had been leaked (sliding, sprinting, running jumps and climbing walls). From that moment we knew that it was a fact that they entered as mythical weaponsbut the context had not been reported.

Now Epic Games has announced a two week event In which all collaboration skins with Star Wars that have been in the game will return, in addition to all items. Which means that In addition to lightsabers, the E-11 Blaster rifle will also return. and the Stormtroopers will appear on the Island as NPCs, likely supporting the Imagined Order in taking over this new reality.

The event arrive with the patch 20.30which will be installed from this May 3 and will remain active until May 17which is the total time of the event.

Will there be a Scarlet Witch skin in Fortnite?

Last monday, iFireMonkeythe other great leaker of Fortnite, posted on his Twitter account a couple of screenshots in which you can see a Scarlet Witch skin being used to upgrade vehicles at a location near the Chonkers Circuit. Wanda is wearing a suit that looks a mix between the clothes shown in the film version and the comics.

Surely arrive with more elements, when less with a retro backpack and a pickaxe (like Moon Knight did), but that footage was not shown in the iFireMonkey leak. Given that the premiere of the sequel to Dr. Strange is this Thursday, chances are that This skin arrives in the store today along with the 20.30 patch of the game.

Are you excited about these new collaborations from Fortnite?