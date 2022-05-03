Former chauffeur explains why Amber Heard defecated on Johnny Depp’s bed

ORnot one of the most shocking moments that have been experienced in the trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp it has been with the statement of the former driver Starling Jenkins IIIwhich has explained why Amber Heard decided to defecate on Johnny Depp’s bed. An argument would have been the trigger for the actress to decide to relieve herself in that place. Something that surprised the actor. “I laugh. It was so out of place, so bizarre and grotesque, that I couldn’t help but laugh,” replied the interpreter, not knowing what to do at that moment.

Now, whoever was the couple’s driver would have provided more details in the trial about how that curious performance of Amber Heard. She was in a conversation in the car while driving the actress to the Coachella festival in 2016.“We had a conversation about the surprise I had left on the boss’s bed, before we left the apartment,” has reported Starling Jenkins III. He has also told what that seemed to the actress: “A horrible prank gone wrong.”

In an attempt to justify what was a joke in very bad taste, Amber Heard blamed the two dogs they had at home, something that did not convince Johnny Depp: “They are tiny Yorkies, they weigh about two kilos each… I lived with those dogs for many years, they were not pets”. Starling Jenkins III has also commented that while the actress remained at the renowned music festival in the United States, she became ill due to eating magic mushrooms and red wine.