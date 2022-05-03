Ferragnez conquer the Met gala, KK in the dress of Marilyn – Fashion

(ANSA) – NEW YORK, MAY 03 – The Ferragnez couple in double Versace conquers the Met gala, while Hillary Clinton returns to the most glamorous red carpet in the world literally wearing the names of the great women in US history. But it is Kim Kardashian who steals the show in the mermaid dress in which Marilyn Monroe, 60 years ago, sang “Happy Birthday, Mr.



President “to JFK. A coup de theater thanks to a killer diet that in ten weeks made her lose eight kilos.



It is the first Monday of May and in spite of Covid which is raising its head, stars, celebrities and billionaires have gathered on the red carpet of the Met for an event that has been repeated annually since 1948, this time in honor of the exhibition. “In America – an Anthology of Fashion” with the theme, “Gilded Age and White Tie” to restore, in the hopes of the organizers Anna Wintour and Tom Ford, elegance and style to an evening that has become almost a masquerade in their eyes. In the end, real world events broke the magic. Not only the war in Ukraine, evoked at the launch of the exhibition by the correspondent of honor, First Lady Jill Biden, but the risk that in June the Supreme Court will pass a blow in the towel on the national right to abortion.



Chiara Ferragni and Fedez were at the Gala for the first time together, she dressed in vintage Versace from the latest 1997 collection designed by Gianni.



Many Italian stylists paraded on the red carpet: open applause for Pierpaolo Piccioli who arrived with Glenn Close in Valentino Pink and who dressed among others Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz, Jenna Ortega and Sebastian Stan, while the Medusa brand was behind the looks of Cardi B., Olivia Rodrigo, Maluma, Gigi Hadid and Blake Lively, one of the hosts of the evening.



Jared Leto and Alessandro Michele of Gucci arrived dressed like twins. Gucci signed Awkwafina and Billie Eilish (in line with the theme, it looked like something out of “Age of Innocence”), while Jeremy Scott designed Vanessa Hudgens’ “gilded gothic” look for Moschino, and Prada some of the Kardashian clan and the cast of the movie “Elvis”. (HANDLE).

