Federico crazy for Gigi Hadid

Chiara Ferragni and Fedez walked the long red carpet of the Met Gala 2022. For their first Met together they decided to show off a total black look with golden decorations: gold jewels for her and golden lapels for him. Sparkling and glamorous, certainly not among the most eccentric of the evening, they walked hand in hand on the red carpet with Versace dresses.

In silence until two days before, even if the trip to New York could be a good clue, the couple won the exclusive gala dinner at the Metropolitan Museum in New York organized by Vogue. For them it is the first social event after Fedez’s surgery on the pancreas for the removal of a tumor. The couple in New York also celebrated Donatella Versace’s birthday, who turned 67 on May 2.

If for Fedez it is the first Met, for Chiara it is not. The influencer and entrepreneur took part in the event for the first time in 2015, that was a difficult year for her, which she often talked about both to exorcise him and to empathize with her followers and encourage them to always be the best version of themselves. Yesterday’s event was an opportunity to talk about it again and from the photos shared on Instagram it is easy to see how much Ferragni has changed and in fact, accompanying the images he wrote an important reflection: “If the Chiara of 2015 saw the Chiara of 2022 I think she would cry with joy. This means for me to go to the Met Gala hand in hand with my husband, happy and proud. “

Met Gala and “Gilded Glamor”

This year’s Met Gala dress code was “Gilded Glamor”, meaning the participants should have been inspired by the golden age of the late nineteenth century. Chiara Ferragni, with the dress designed for her by Versace, showed a deep side slit, an asymmetrical neckline and long gloves, all strictly black. Golden earrings, necklace and bracelets complete the look. Fedez, also very elegant with a Versace tuxedo, opted for total black with gold-decorated lapels, shiny shoes and bow ties.

The story on social media and Fedez’s emotion for Gigi

Faith and Chiara posted some stories from last night’s evening on their profiles. Music, fun and obviously close encounters with well-known and important personalities from showbiz and beyond. Among them Elon Musk, who aroused no little emotion in Federico, and then Gigi Hadid. The supermodel in particular embraced Fedez and the rapper could not fail to immortalize the extraordinary event with photos that he then promptly published in the stories of Instagram commenting: “I only tell you that Gigi hugged me”.