‘Fast & Furious’ lands in Rome … then the arrival in Genzano of Vin Diesel and the cast of the saga

Several days in advance of the stop in Genzano, the cast of Fast & Furious he has already landed in Rome. The shooting of the film number 10 of the saga on engines, starring Vin Diesel, in fact landed in the Eternal City, which returns to be the Hollywood on the Tiber of the golden years.

From midnight today, and until midnight on Saturday, for four days the streets of the center will become sets for adrenaline-pumping adventures. Some of the streets involved have already been cordoned off, from Lungotevere Aventino to via del Teatro Marcello, passing through via de ‘Funari, via degli Astalli, piazza Campitelli. A dozen in all the streets affected by the restrictions.

In the following days, the set will also move to the Castelli Romani, as the shooting will affect the streets of Genzano: the tropue will stop in via Italo Belardi and the nearby via Bruno Buozzi, two of the streets of the famous genzanese trident, which will become the set for the well-known international film production, which is planning to shoot on May 16 and 17. We remind you that the first tests, however, will start already from 8 to 11 May, along the steps of Via Italo Belardi, at the intersection with via Cesare Battisti and via Bruno Annarumi, for the test of a rolling bomb mechanism. – parking and anchoring to the ground of a stage van on the same Via Belardi. We remind you that small interventions on public land will be necessary for the realization of the scenography, in particular those necessary to anchor certain props to the ground; these interventions will be prepared by the manufacturing company with the obligation to restore the state of the places. The producing company is preparing agreements with the merchants of the places involved in the filming in order to compensate for the losses of the commercial activities themselves due to the limitations imposed by the realization of the scenes. During all the set-up, dismantling and filming operations there will be appropriate assistance from the Local Police and possibly other municipal staff. The company will undertake to create temporary and replacement lighting aimed at compensating for the temporary removal of 8 street lamps in via Italo Belardi and guaranteeing suitable post-use cleaning of the premises of the former Locatelli school in Piazza Tommaso Frasconi and the premises of the Infiorata Amphitheater. of Via Italo Belardi.

We recall that the one presented by the applicant company (Wildside srl) is one of the most important world productions, consisting of a very successful film series, which in the last 20 years has recorded a box office of approximately 6.6 billion dollars.