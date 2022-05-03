Fast & Furious 10, Vin Diesel due to director’s departure? Louis Leterrier likely substitute

While Universal is desperately looking for a replacement to direct Fast & Furious 10, after Justin Lin ditched during filming (!), Some rumors attribute to Vin Diesel’s behavior what happened.

Apparently it draws a bad air from the parts of Fast & Furious 10: after the sensational news ofabandonment of the director series history, Justin Linduring the filming of the film, the New York Daily News has picked up rumors that find the reasons for the gesture in unprofessional behavior of Vin Diesel on the set. In the meantime, the Universal Lin’s release would be costing a million dollars a day due to the set stopped, so much so that the replacement would be almost ready: Louis Leterrier.

Fast & Furious 10, Vin Diesel unprofessional on set? Louis Leterrier arrives

While Louis Leterrierdirector of, among others, The Incredible Hulk, Clash of the Titans and Transporter 2 starring Jason Statham, is about to arrive on set in a hurry as a replacement for the resigned Justin Linrumors have emerged about the behavior from Vin Diesel on the set of Fast & Furious 10 (in the hall in May 2023, until proven otherwise). Anonymous testimonies gathered by the New York Daily News speak of unjustified delays, forgotten jokes, out of shape physique. These rumors could be forcing, were it not that, as fans remember well, Dwayne Johnson in the past he had sworn that he would never set foot again on a set with Vin Diesel present (in fact he is missing from the cast of Fast X): already the tones of the clash did not seem prepared, but after what happened the position of The Rock seems to be confirmed , if even a longtime collaborator like Lin, author of many films in the series and certainly not hostile to Universal, had to throw in the towel.

At this point, the more than hot potato should pass into the hands of Louis Leterrier, one step away from signing to save the situation: it is not clear whether Leterrier was also offered the direction of the second part, theoretically at the cinema in 2024 and to be shot. immediately after this. Certainly there is to avoid the sinking of a saga that even in times of pandemic, with the last Fast & Furious 9managed to bring home $ 726,200,000 worldwide …