Fast and Furious 10: Director Justin Lin would have resigned due to differences with Vin Diesel and Universal Pictures

Last week, it became known that Justin Lin resigned from the direction of “Fast and Furious 10” (“Fast X”), but the reasons were not specified. Sources close to the shoot, revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that Lin stepped aside due to the constant changes in the script and differences with the protagonist of the Vin Diesel saga and the Universal Pictures studio.

justin lin He was not only in charge of directing, but also of the film’s script, which he thought was finished. However, both Vin Diesel What Universal Pictures they were not of the same opinion, so the studio decided to send the script to London, so that certain dialogues could be improved.

A meeting was also held between Vin Diesel, justin lin and two other people. Diesel I present Lin new notes for the story, which would have infuriated the latter, who expressed “This movie is not worth my sanity.”

However, another source pointed out that differences in justin lin were with Universal Pictures. “Any creative differences that led to the departure of justin lin It was with the studio, not the producers, cast or crew.”

The Hollywood Reporter tried to communicate with justin lin Y Vin Dieselbut it was not possible.

The main candidate to replace justin lin in the direction is Louis Leterrier, director of films such as “Clash of the Titans” or the first two installments of “El transporter”, where there is plenty of action on wheels.

