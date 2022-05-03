‘Fast 10’ finds its new director and be Louis Leterrier

Universal is dealing with a internal crisis in one of his most successful film sagas of all time. After the unexpected departure of justin lin from Fast Xthe tenth installment of fast and furious, the major found itself looking for a way to remedy it and thus continue with a shoot that could have been delayed too much in its delivery dates. With millionaire losses involved and with the rumors of a troublesome Vin Diesel on set, the studio has announced that has hired Louis Leterriera veteran French filmmaker with experience in the world of block buster (goes Variety).

The Family finds its new director

After the media earthquake caused by the departure of Justin Lin -who will still continue as executive producer of Fast X-, Universal has confirmed that Louis Leterrier will be the new director of the saga Fast&Furious. Lin’s exit remains entirely clear, and beyond the recurring creative disagreements, it seems that several disagreements with Vin Diesel on the set They would have taken him to say goodbye to the license that he himself helped to build. Diesel would have shown up on set in poor shape, would not have arrived at the agreed time and would not have shown any passion in learning his lines.







Is it a good signing? Well, Louis Leterrier is a French director known for being the head of the department transporter along with Jason Statham, having signed the incredible hulk for Marvel alongside Edward Norton, the remake from Wrath of the Titans or the successful movie about magicians and robberies, Now you see Me. He hasn’t set foot in the cinema for more than five years, his last feature film was counterintelligent agent, but he has not been sitting idly by. With Netflix firm Dark Crystal and Lupineand has been aware of numerous productions in the form of series and the like.

“ Leterrier has been able to film some successful blockbusters in the past

The responsibility is great. He must deal with a cast full of familiar faces beyond Diesel, with Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Sung Kang, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Charlize Theronas well as with the additions of Brie Larson, Jason Momoa and Daniela Melchior. If it is true that the filming climate is tense, we will have to see to what extent Leterrier is capable of bringing order and peace to a film that should break box office records when it opens in 2023 in theaters around the planet.



