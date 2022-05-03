fashion coincidence! Emma Stone and Natalia Oreiro share an item that is trending this season – Revista Para Ti

The Uruguayan actress and artist had a super chic detail as an ally for two very important events.

After two years in which face-to-face events could not be held due to the coronavirus pandemic, the red carpets returned to be once again the showcase of designers to show current trends.

The delivery of the Oscars at the end of the summer in the Southern Hemisphere, the recent ceremony of the Platinum Awards where the Argentines were protagonists, the Martín Fierro that will take place on May 15 and the various avant premieres are some of the places where the stars seek to give the best of impressions.

And that’s how it was last week Natalia Oreiro broke into the presentation of “Iosi, the repentant spy” with a look that generated a high impact on the feathers and was added, in this way, to one of the fashion items of the season.

According to what you specified to For You Maria Goroff, the designer of the outfit, the Uruguayan artist shone hand in hand with a off-white and silver three-piece tailored construction made in silk forreau and Italian crepe fabrics.

Natalia Oreiro joined the feather trend.

The most distinctive starring appearance was taken by a “craft appliqué on cuffs, embellished with matching feathers”, something that is increasingly seen in haute couture pieces that relive the best of the golden age of global fashion being one of the trends of these current times.

It was Emma Stone lbecause, within the framework of the MET Gala that takes place this Monday at the Mark Hotel in New York, she put an imprint on her passage through the red carpet with a dress that had feathers at its lower end that gave it a touch of elegance and distinction. In this way, although they are totally different options, they mark how this addition that they have in common is versatile both for a tailoring model and for a dress.

Feathers for a sensual and delicate mini dress.

The actress stood out in a one-piece with spaghetti straps and a plunging neckline: the reversal of a very characteristic dress of the 1920s was a swinging feathered hemline with feather sprays accented with sparkling crystals. All in an impeccable total white.

Video: Ronen Suarc.