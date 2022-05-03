“Fantastic Four”, without director – Diario Libre

The trilogy of spider-man in it Marvel Cinematic Universe it was very successful. It was for this reason that when Kevin Feigthe president of Marvelannounced that jon wattsthe director of the aforementioned trilogy, was going to take charge of the reboot of “Fantastic Four” (Fantastic Four), the fans went crazy. But now the director announced that he is leaving the project.

“Making all three Spider-Man movies was an experience that changed my life forever.” Watts said in a statement, but announced that he will be stepping away from superhero movies, at least for a while. “I am eternally grateful to have been a part of the Cinematic Universe of Marvel for seven years. I look forward to working together again at some point and I can’t wait to see your fantastic vision of Fantastic Four”he added.

“Collaborating with Jon on the Spider-Man movies was a real pleasure. We were looking forward to continuing to work with him to bring the Fantastic Four to the MCU, but we understand their reasons for stepping aside. We are optimistic and believe that at some point in the future we will cross paths again.” Feige assured about it.

Watts will write and direct a project for Apple TV + with George Clooney and Brad Pitt, so he will dedicate all his energies to this realization. For his part, now Marvel is looking for the right person for this tape.