facts about the dresses of Kim Kardashian, Sarah Jessica Parker, Hillary Clinton and others

Publisher’s note: Mari Rodríguez Ichaso has been a contributor to Vanidades magazine for several decades. She is a specialist in fashion, travel, gastronomy, art, architecture and entertainment, a film producer and a style columnist for CNN en Español. The opinions expressed in this column are solely his own. Read more opinion pieces at cnne.com/opinion.

(CNN Spanish) — The Gala of the Dress Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of New York –dedicated to American fashion– was full of celebrities, as well as “symbols” and surprises. And that’s why I loved it!



Because that made it more interesting and fun, and much less bizarre and crazy than in previous years, when the event had become a costume ball and a circus! The dress code? The Golden Age –Gilded Age– of New York, which spans from the end of the 19th century to the beginning of the 20th century. And although not everyone followed it, very interesting looks were seen.

But first of all I want to tell you about the spectacular arrival of Kim Kardashian, wearing the original dress naked, with which Marilyn Monroe sang “Happy Birthday, Mr, President” to then President John F. Kennedy, in 1962, and with which she could barely walk and had to be helped by her boyfriend Pete Davidson. Dress belonging to the Ripley’s Believe It or Not Museum (which bought it at auction in 2016 for $4.8 million) and loaned it to Kardashian, who told Vogue she lost 18 pounds so she could wear it (which earned some flak for glorifying weight loss).

With bleached hair and 100% platinum, to look like the iconic actress, the famous Kim (and here comes the big secret of the night) only wore it for a few minutes. She put it on in a small dressing room created for her on the side of the Met, and after walking the red carpet and up the stairs, and inside the museum, Kim changed into another dress, an exact replica of the original!

Few know this and Kim herself explained to Vogue that a museum employee had flown to New York to bring and take care of the dress, with which she would not have been able to sit, eat, etc. Isn’t this anecdote fascinating to you? Typical of Kardashian’s daring action style.

Among other things that I loved were the “symbolic dresses” or with messages. The Sarah Jessica Parker model, designed by the very fashionable Christopher John Rogers, was an homage to Elizabeth Keckley, a black woman who was a slave and who later became the dressmaker and confidant of the wife of President Abraham Lincoln.

Other popular symbolic dresses were that of Alicia Keys, designed by Ralph Lauren, with a cape that showed the skyscrapers of New York in embedded crystals. And Hillary Clinton’s –design by Joseph Altuzarra–, with the names of women she admired (Madeleine Albright, Rosa Parks and her own mother) embroidered on the large collar of her dress. And Blake Lively’s Versace dress. that when a large bow was released, it became a huge tail inspired by the green-blue color of the Statue of Liberty!

There were many of the biggest designers and some of the world’s most famous models, many dressed in Burberry, like Naomi Campbell (for me the dress was not very flattering and perhaps she looked uncomfortable); the always beautiful Kate Moss, with her daughter Lila, and Bella Hadid. Gorgeous Hailey Bieber (sans her famous husband Justin), wearing a white YSL as a tribute to supermodel Jerry Hall and the glamor from the 70s. Kaia Gerger – every day more like her mother, Cindy Crawford – looked very beautiful in an Alexander McQueen model and Botticelli-style hair. And – of course – the other 4 Kardashian-Jenner sisters with very striking models were not lacking!

Making an endless queue (of up to more than 30 minutes in a long covered corridor, on the sidewalk of the museum) the celebrities piled up one behind the other (and without masks) to access the red carpet and the stairs of the museum.

Thus we saw actors like the gorgeous Bradley Cooper (his ex Irina Shayk arrived alone) and the beautiful Emma Stone with a pink Louis Vuitton. While the world of music was very well represented by the great Lin-Manuel Miranda; the superpopular Camila Cabello (wearing a Prabal Gurung model, who he said he made her happy because they were both “representing immigrants”); her ex-boyfriend, the handsome Shawn Mendes; the Spanish Rosalia; a fun Katy Perry; Billie Eilish (with a very Golden Age corset); and the extravagant Cardi B, in gold Versace and with her new best friend Donatella Versace, arrived at the party in the bellows of a convertible!

A fabulous and very New York night, without a doubt.