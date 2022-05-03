Fabián Sanabria, accused of rape, compares himself to Johnny Depp and says he will prove his innocence

In a six-minute video the university professor Fabián Sanabria questioned the changes made by the Attorney General’s Office in the indictment that was filed against him on last Monday for the crime of aggravated abusive carnal access.

In one of the sections of the recording, the teacher indicated that A significant modification was made to the date on which the facts denounced against him were supposed to have been presented. Emphasizing that in the imputation of charges advanced in January a date was said and in the accusation another was indicated.

“It doesn’t matter if they change the datewe are going to demonstrate with my defense at the appropriate procedural moment that those alleged events of almost ten years ago never occurred and I am absolutely certain of my innocence,” said the professor attached to the National University of Colombia.

For Sanabria, it is no coincidence that his process has taken a new course right at election time this taking into account his political leanings and the candidate he has supported for many years. For the teacher, there is documentary and testimonial evidence with which he will demonstrate that the reported events did not occur that way.

“We trust in the impartiality and objectivity of the judge handling the case so that the truth effectively shines and justice is done”; she stated. Even in the video she went beyond her and compared her case with that of actor Jhonny Deppwho is currently facing a process after denouncing his ex-partner for domestic violence.

“Those who believe in me as an intellectual and academic who feels, thinks and acts differently and who tells the truth in an underhanded and mediocre country, where everything is hidden because there are also false positives now sexual. Fortunately, the case of Johnny Depp indicates that there are also people who are innocently accused and there are people who lie”, the teacher specified.

Finally, he thanked the support received from his lawyers, friends and students. “Here I show my face because I am innocent and I trust that the truth must be highlighted, the lie will be discovered and justice will shine.”

The evidence against Sanabria

For the Attorney General’s Office there is no doubt that the sociologist and university professor, Fabián Sanabria Sánchez, sexually abused Stiven López Robles, a young student who came to him in order to present his resume to get a job. The events, according to the evidence collected, occurred on the afternoon of Sunday, September 22, 2013, in the apartment in the one where the teacher lived in the center of Bogotá.

In the presentation of indictment the delegate of the investigative body made some modifications to the imputed crime, this making the exception that the aggravating circumstance in the charge of abusive carnal access refers to the trust that the teacher took advantage of with his victim.

“That trust that is directed mainly at Mr. Fabián Sanabria does not come from a condition of familiarity, It comes from a character or position towards the victim that prompts him to place his trust in him, character understood as the traits and qualities that distinguish him or the dignity he sustains, “the accusation specified.

This is because the teacher was a person already recognized for its academic conditions and professional practicel (…) this generates a high degree of trust”. Sanabria, the letter points out, contacted the young man using technological means to create a relationship of “friendship, support, sympathy, admiration and hope.”

Under this excuse, he invited him to move to a place, where the teacher apparently lived, “an intimate, private, reliable space.” Taking all these factors into account, the university professor launched a stratagem to have sex with your guest.

When the young man refusedor Sanabria’s pretensions, he hit him repeatedly, bending him and acceding him carnally despite the constant attempts of the 25-year-old to break free and run out of the apartment. However, this would have been difficult for him because he would be drugged by a drink that the same teacher would have given him.