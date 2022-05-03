Everything that happened at the Met Gala 2022

The Met Gala is a benefit event that kicks off the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Institute of Dress’s annual fashion exhibition in New York City.

In 2021, more than $16.4 million were raised

This year’s theme: “Golden glamour”. The Met Gala wardrobe will be inspired by the Gilded Age of American history, the turn-of-the-century era recently examined on HBO Max’s “The Gilded Age.”

It’s the first Monday in May.

It is chaired by the editor-in-chief of US Vogue, Anna Wintour, since 1995.

Attendance at this event is STRICTLY by invitation.

Anna Wintour is the one who approves all attendees on the guest list.

Each fashion designer buys a table and chooses the celebrities they would like to dress.

But despite paying for their table, they must get their roster approved by Wintour.

Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Lin-Manuel Miranda served as the official co-chairs for the evening, while designer Tom Ford, Instagram’s Adam Mosseri and Anna Wintour continue as honorary co-chairs.

It is done at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, on the Upper East Side of New York. After the red carpet, all the guests see a first part of the exhibition, then they have dinner and the dance.

CHECKOUT DINNER: Anna Wintour banned chives, garlic, onions and parsley from being served at the party because they get stuck in people’s teeth and cause bad breath. Fish has also been banned because of the smell.

Founded by publicist Eleanor Lambert, it was first held in 1948 to encourage donations from New York high society.

FACTS: The Costume Institute Benefit began in 1948 as a dinner that guests could attend for fifty dollars a ticket. So, Eleanor listed it as the ‘Party of the Year’.

The MET Gala brings together hosts, creative directors, publishers, renowned actresses and influential personalities in the industry.

How much does it cost to go?

The Met Gala is an expensive event.

In its initial years, tickets were sold for $50 dollars and little by little they went up to $1,000.

But Wintour’s entry in 1995 sent prices skyrocketing.

Each seat in this fashion extravaganza can cost $30,000. Designers typically buy tables that can cost anywhere from $275,000 to $500,000.

600 guests attend

Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Aniston, Adele and Britney Spears are among the artists who have never walked that red carpet.

According to Amy Odell, who wrote the upcoming biography of Anna Wintour titled Anna, some famous agents even call and offer large donations in exchange for tickets for their clients.

No selfies, no cigarettes

Once inside, celebrities are not allowed to take selfies. The reason behind this rule is to create a relaxed space for them.

In addition, it also helps maintain a sense of secrecy.

However, we have seen a few bathroom selfies, like the one taken by Kylie Jenner.

Celebrities are not allowed to smoke inside because it is considered disrespectful to the art collection.