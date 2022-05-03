Evaluna, Mon Laferte, Yuya and other celebrities who will celebrate their first Mother’s Day

Written in CELEBRITIES the 3/5/2022 07:00 a.m.

This coming May 10 will be a very special day for dozens of national and international celebrities who have welcomed their firstborn in recent months.

Through social networks, the beautiful women have shared tender postcards with their millions of followers that show the entire pregnancy process until the birth of their little ones. It is because of that We have made a count of the celebrities who will celebrate their first Mother’s Day in 2022.

Eva Luna

Camilo Echeverry’s wife welcomed her daughter Indigo on April 9 in what appears to have been an intense natural underwater birth. The daughter of the famous became the fifth granddaughter of singer Ricardo Montaner

Evaluna and Camilo presented Indigo with a tender postcard

Photo: Instagram @camilo

Mon Laferte

The Chilean singer became a mother for the first time at the age of 38. She was on February 10 when she held her little Joel in her armsfruit of his relationship with the Mexican musician Joel Orta.

Mon Laferte with her son Joel

Photo: Instagram @monlaferte

Natalie Tellez

The Mexican actress and television presenter on February 1 became the mother for the first time of a girl whom she called Emilia.

Natalia Tellez became the mother of a girl

Photo: Instagram

@natalia_tellez

yuya

The Mexican influencer, businesswoman and youtuber together with the musician Siddartha welcomed their son Mar, on September 29

Yuya welcomed his first child, Mar

Photo: Instagram @yuya

Ximena Navarrete

The former Miss Universe, Ximena Navarrete, after a long fertilization process with her husband, Juan Carlos Valladares, were able to have their first daughter, Ximena, on December 8.

Ximena Navarrete celebrates the life of her daughter Ximena

Photo: Instagram @ximenanr

Anna Victoria

The daughter of the late Diego Verdaguer and Amanda Miguel, gave birth to a boy named Lucca in November last year.

Ana Victoria and little Lucca

Photo: Instagram @soyanavictoria

Jennifer Lawrence

Actress Jennifer Lawrence and her husband Cooke Maroney welcomed their first child in mid-February.

Jennifer Lawrence became a mom for the first time

Photo: Instagram archive

valentina ferrer

The model Valentina Ferrer and the singer J Balvin became parents of Rio, on June 27.

Valentina Ferrer and her son Rio

Photo: Instagram @valentinaferrer

Greeicy Rendon

Colombian singer and actress Greeicy Rendon and Mike Bahia They welcomed their first child together, Kia, on April 22.

Greeicy Rendón and Mike Bahía became parents

Photo: Instagram @greeicy

alexia hernandez

The wife of Álex Fernández, the son of Alejandro Fernándezbecame a mother for the first time on March 17, of a beautiful girl, whose name is Mía.