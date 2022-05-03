Eto’o brings Messi back to Milan on 23 May

He’s about to come back Lionel Messi in Milan. In the stadium where he played as an opponent of Inter and Milan in the past years, the Argentine will be one of the big stars invited by Samuel Eto’oanother great ex of world football with a glorious past in the Nerazzurri, for the Integration Heroes Match.

Integration Heroes Match, Eto’o calls Messi in Milan on May 23rd

A charity event scheduled for May 23 at the stadium Meazza in which funds will be raised for the Foundation led by the current president of the Cameroonian Federation and for Slums Dunk, a project initiated by the basketball player Bruno Cerella (formerly Olimpia Milano) to help African children living in disadvantaged conditions.

In an interview with The Republic, Samuel Eto’o confirmed the presence of the “Pulce”, which will be joined by other great champions of the past and present such as Puyol, Sneijder, Pirlo, Seedorf, Dybala and Totti.

The attacker has maintained in recent years, after the end of the competitive activity and the beginning of the managerial one, a lively contact with the city of Milan. In fact, Eto’o’s family still lives in the Lombard capital, where the Cameroonian played for two years with the Inter shirt won one Scudettoone Champions Leagueone Italian Super Cupa Club World Cup and two Cups Italy.