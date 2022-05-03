Enjoy 6 months of Xbox Game Pass thanks to this great offer

Xbox Game Pass allows its more than 25 million users to enjoy a large number of games, thanks to its extensive catalogs on both Xbox and PC and mobile phones (xCloud). Among the more than 100 games, we find exclusives that arrive the same day of launch, the vast majority of games available from Bethesda and the EA Play catalog. Furthermore, it seems that in the future the titles of the Ubisoft + service could come to Game Pass.

Without a doubt, Microsoft’s successful subscription service is the cheapest way to play hundreds of games ranging from the most classic to the newest. For this reason, with a very interesting final half of the year, from SomosXbox we bring you a great offer of 6 months of Xbox Game Pass, extracted directly from the eneba store, which offers the 6 months at the lowest price in the market. Although, if you want to renew your subscription or encourage you to try Xbox Game Pass, do not hesitate to get hold of the 6 months of Xbox Game Pass for €45.57a great offer with approximately 30% discount.

Get these 2 free backwards compatible games on Xbox for a limited time

Enjoy a wide variety of games from major franchises such as Halo, Gears of War, Fable or Forza, as well as critically acclaimed third party titles, which are temporarily available on the Microsoft subscription service. We remind you that very soon we will be able to enjoy great exclusives that will arrive during this 2022like Starfield or Redfall.