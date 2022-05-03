Emma Stone could sue Disney

It seems that Emma Stone is considering suing Disney just like Scarlett Johansson

It seems that the season has been opened, and that Emma Stone is also considering suing Disney for the launch of cruel in Disney+. As the iconic villain’s origin story was released simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ on May 28, using the function Premier Access.

Although the film directed by Stone it was considered a success with the public and critics, the box office numbers were not impressive, possibly due to the launch on both platforms simultaneously.

So, as you have done recently Scarlett Johansson filing a lawsuit against Disneysince the launch in Disney+ from Black Widow it was a breach of her contract, because the actress’s salary depends on the box office numbers of the film, which she understands has been negatively affected by the model Premier Access.

The news has jumped because the former editor of THR, Matt Bellonihas announced that Emma Stoneprotagonist of cruelis seriously considering suing the mouse company as well, and also put on the table the name of Emily Blunt as another actress who could be talked about after Jungle Cruise opens this weekend.

We’ll see if Emma Stone follows in the footsteps of Scarlett Johansson

The lawyers of Disney They quickly responded with a controversial statement. affirming that they fully adhered to all the stipulations of the contract of johansson. In a possible attempt to undermine the actress’ claims, the statement said her salary was not hampered by the release of Disney+, but it increased. Something that given the controversy of the matter could be due to some clause of the contracts, which are not expected to be made public.

Although Scarlett Johansson is a powerful figure, go against the almighty waltdisney reminds us of David and Goliath. But if he has done it, it is because he has the weapons to defend his interests, that is clear. We will have to wait for the next few days to see how the demand for Emma Stone.