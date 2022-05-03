Emma Stone and Kieran Culkin are reunited after 10 years of their breakup

The Met Gala 2022 continues to give viral moments on social networks. And it is that it was not only the curious looks of the day that caught the attention of users, who feasted on memes. Also some unexpected meetings that happened.

For example the reunion between Emma Stone and Kieran Culkin, who were dating 10 years ago when they were only in their twenties. Nevertheless, Many were surprised because they had completely forgotten that they had an affair.

The reunion between Emma Stone and Kieran Culkin

The romance between Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield was one of the most popular of its time, due to the huge fan base they both have. In addition, their meeting took place while both starred spider man, making their love go beyond the screen.

However, many forget that the actress had another boyfriend before. Shortly before leaving with Andrew, Emma Stone was in a relationship with actor Kieran Culkin (Succession), who met in paper-man and they soon began an affair.

Although their relationship lasted no more than a year, the breakup was a controversial one. And it is that Many speculated that there was a possible love triangle between Emma Stone, Kieran Culkin and Andrew Garfield. In fact, some claimed that it was her affair with Andrew that ended the relationship.

Fortunately, everything seems to indicate that there are no hard feelings between the actors. On the night of the 2022 Met Gala, both Culkin and Stone were special guests and had a meeting inside the venue. Thus, they took a tender photo that went viral on networks.

Users quickly celebrated with the image, due to the popularity of both stars. In addition, they made a comparison with an old photo of Stone and Culkin, from when they were dating in their twenties more than 10 years ago.