Eiza González, Rosalía, Bad Bunny and the Latinos who dazzled on the red carpet – El Financiero

With a tribute to golden age in america was carried out MET Gala 2022 red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, in New York, where various celebrities showed elegant and eccentric costumes to be part of the theme and among them could not miss the Latinos commanded by Anitta, Rosalía, Bad Bunny, J. Balvin, Camila Cabello or the Mexican Eiza González.

Among the looks that stood out the most were that of the actress Blake Lively in a Versace Atelier -which was based on emblematic buildings of the Big Apple and even She turned in another design based on the Statue of Liberty in front of the cameras – and that of the businesswoman Kim Kardashian, who wore the same outfit that Marilyn Monroe wore in 1962so he had to lose 7 kilos.

How did the Latin stars parade?

Latino representation was not lacking in the America’s most anticipated fashion eventwhich this year marked its return to normality after COVID-19 to celebrate the first monday in may. Next, we tell you a little more about the choices of the artists.

bad bunny

The Puerto Rican singer who will visit Mexico this year appeared with a set in beige Burberry brand; the most commented was the dress-type silhouette cut and her hairstyle, in which she wore a high bun and fringein which he included a kind of tiara with golden flowers.

Eiza Gonzalez

An V-neckline with a fitted Michael Kors design in sequins and feather details in the skirt was the choice of the Mexican, who bet on the White color. Her image was completed with a diamond necklace.

rosalie

The Catalan paraded with a Givenchy ruffled mermaid dress and a corset top with a transparent tulle and touches of rhinestonesto which he gave personality thanks to some sunglasses.

Anitta

The Brazilian opted for the purple thanks to a Moschino dress with bare shoulders that showed pearl applications on top.

Camila Hair

The also actress arrived with a white two-piece dress signed by Prabal Gurung; something that his followers noticed was his reunion with his ex-partner Shawn Mendes appearing on the carpet within minutes of each other.

J Balvin

A cane was one of the accessories most important aspects of the image of the urban genre performer, who posed with a Moschino classic fit black tuxedo with a white shirt and bow tie.