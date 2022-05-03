Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Is in Mexico Touring Jalisco – CINEMABLEND

Since the pandemic ended, Hollywood stars have walked through Mexico. Now it was Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s turn.

The restrictions due to the pandemic have gradually been left behind, so great entertainment stars have come to Mexico to walk or rock out, as happened with Dakota Johnson and Hilary Duff. They are now joined by Dwayne Johnsonwho has not stopped uploading stories and photos of his time in Jalisco, but what brings him here?

It is true that our country has a lot to offer in terms of tourism, but the Jumanji actor is not only traveling for pleasure, but also for business. As you will remember, in 2019 he launched his own line of tequila which he has shared with close friends such as Ryan Reynolds or Taylor Swift, and now it is going for its second distillery, keeping an eye on the Jesús Marias area, very close to Arandas.

The “thrown” to a second floor is due to the success of his tequila called ‘Terema’, emphasizing his publications in which he breaks the news, that this business was never motivated by money, which we can believe, since he is the highest paid actor in the industry. According to his statements, continuing to expand and invest in the tequila industry comes from the need to create a legendary brand, as well as pride for Jalisco and consumers around the world.

Dwayne Johnson opens a second distillery in Mexico



This area of ​​the state is the one that produces and exports the most tasty distillate, and although La Roca talks about how there are those who called him “crazy” for investing in this, the truth is that it is not a new business, and less so for someone famous. Nick Jonas, George Clooney, Kendall Jenner and Marco Antonio Solis are some of the celebrities who have also invested in tequila; while Luis Gerardo Mendez, Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul have all put their money into mezcal.

On the other hand, as the visit of the actor from Red Notice it is for business, it is not known how much longer he will be on Mexican soil. If you are from the area, there may be a chance that he will treat you to some of his tequila.