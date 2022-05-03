Dwayne Johnson ‘The Rock’ was 30 minutes from Guanajuato and his fans go crazy

Jalisco.- Dwayne Johnson ‘The Rock’ He is one of the highest paid artists in Hollywood, he is a businessman, philanthropist and one of the most beloved in the world of entertainment… he was 30 minutes away from Guanajuato.

La Roca visited the distillery facilities. Photo: Special.



Through social networks, Guanajuato residents replicated their visit

La Roca was here very close to Manuel Doblado, Purísima and San Pancho ”, they replied in networks.

He signed some of the barrels. Photo: Special.



According to the information, ‘La Roca’ visited the municipality of Jesús María in Jalisco, in his tequila called “Teremana”. He drove a Chevrolet truck, to supervise, check agaves and tequila production.

He traveled by truck. Photo: Special.



The Rock searches in his Teremana Tequila, a distillate of excellent taste and quality, made from Blue Agave and matured in the Lands of Jalisco in Teremana Distillery.

The Rock Tequila. Photo: Special.



Since 2020, it launched the production of this product, of which it maintains strict control, and monitors it personally. His visit is sporadic and only trusted workers know of his next visit.

He talked to the people at the distillery. Photo: Special.



For now, to wait for ‘La Roca’ to visit León one day, to enjoy the macaws and dishes of the city.

His tequila has been recognized. Photo: Special.



Photos were taken with all the collaborators. Photo: Special

