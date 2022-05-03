Dwayne Johnson “La Roca” or “The Rock”: from fighter and actor to tequila seller in Jalisco – El Sol de Tampico

Dwayne Johnson “La Roca” or “The Rock” is not just a film face and physique, he is an entrepreneur with vision and has put it in one of the most demanded products worldwide but above all, in one with the highest representation of national, tequila.

FROM CINEMA TO BUSINESS

The Samoan was for a time a professional wrestler in the USA however, an injury changed his destiny and this led him to film sets, making him the Scorpion King of the big screen, however, he has made the leap to the world of business.

TEREMANE TEQUILA

According to the information available, tequila Teremana It is composed of 100% made with blue agave and has its origins in the quintessential tequila state, Jalisco.

TEREMANA, SPIRIT OF THE EARTH

Teremana itself is the composition of two words and they have a high meaning, so it was decided to take advantage of them to name this presentation of tequila.

Accordingly, in Latin the word Tere means Earth and Mana means Spirit in Polynesian, so Teremana literally translates to land of spirit.

ORIGINS OF TEQUILA

Dwayne Johnson “The Rock” or “The Rock” teamed up with Jenna Fagan and Ken Austin, who have come a long way in the alcoholic drinks.

In this framework, the idea of ​​buying a distillery was raised, finding the opportunity in the state of Jalisco to carry out the production directly from Teremana thus avoiding only lending his name as other stars do Hollywood.

So taking advantage of the experience of its partners and that of Tequila producers in Mexico, Casa Teramana was founded, which produces several presentations of this product made in the traditional way with agave from the Jalisco Heights.

WHAT PRODUCTS DO YOU OFFER?

As disclosed, Tequila-Teremana-La-Roca-Dwayne-Johnson is offered, as well as Teremana White Tequila 750ml and rested in the same presentation.

WHERE IS IT SOLD?

The Teramana Tequila It is offered on digital platforms with coverage in several countries of Latin America.