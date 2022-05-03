Dwayne Johnson, La Roca, opens second distillery in Mexico

Digital Millennium

Tequila is without a doubt one of the most popular alcoholic beverages in Mexico and it’s no wonder foreigners love it and even want to produce it like Dwayne Johnson, The rockwho some time ago opened his own distillery and recently announced the opening of a second.

Through his social networks like Instagram, the actor shared some photos of his visit to Jesús María in Jalisco on the occasion of the opening of his second distillery that produces its own tequila.

Teremana is the name of their tequila and due to the success that has had with this business, the famous saw the opportunity to open a new distillery.

“I didn’t build this company with my founding partners to make a quick buck and capitalize on the popularity of tequila. No. I built Teremana to become a loam that has a positive impact on generations of our families and proudly serves generations of our consumers. Working, breaking ground and building,” she wrote.

In another publication, the famous assured that the tequila produced in his distilleries is one of the purest and you almost never experience a hangover after taking it.

“Our tequila is the cleanest tequila in the world, so our Teremana tastes very clean, fresh and delicious. And because I (we) never have a hangover or feel like shit… the next day.”

The rock is not the only celebrity who has been interested in the production of tequila, since Kendall Jenner has also done it, however, she has been harshly criticized and even was sued for copying the image of another tequila.

